New Agent Alert: Maria Rogers of Tobias Literary Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one is with Maria Rogers of Tobias Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Originally hailing from St. Louis, Missouri, Maria graduated from Kenyon College before cutting her teeth in publishing as an intern at Writers House.

She went on to work as an editorial assistant at W.W. Norton & Co. and later as an editor at Scholastic. Over the course of her publishing tenure she has worked on behalf of Pulitzer Prize winners, National Book Award winners, Guggenheim fellows, PEN/Hemingway Award winners, and New York Times best sellers.

Her work experience has given her insight into many realms of reading, from nonfiction and poetry to literary and commercial fiction, to books for children and young adults.

Currently seeking: I’m currently looking for nonfiction that explores big events from new angles, whip-smart cultural criticism, as well as original and urgent journalism and science writing. I’m also on the lookout for books to engage kids in nonfiction topics, from ancient history to contemporary issues. I am not currently considering poetry, picture books, romance, science fiction, or fantasy at this time.

Some books I recently enjoyed include The Unwinding, by George Packer; Wayward Lives, Beautiful Experiments, by Saidiya Hartman; In the Dream House, by Carmen Maria Machado; Bottle of Lies, by Katherine Eban; River, by Elisha Cooper; and Pet, by Akwaeke Emezi.

How to submit: For graphic novel submissions, please submit a query letter and synopsis, along with sample images (lo-res) and links to your portfolio.

For fiction and nonfiction. please submit a query letter and a sample of up to 30 pages to Maria@TheTobiasAgency.com.

I generally respond to queries within 6 weeks of receipt.

Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take your writing to new heights with this novel writing workshop meant for novelists who are looking for book editing and specific feedback on their work. When you take this online workshop, you won’t have weekly reading assignments or lectures. Instead, you’ll get to focus solely on completing your novel.

Click to continue.