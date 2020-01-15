New Agent Alert: Erin Clyburn of The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one is with Erin Clyburn of The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Erin Clyburn joined The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency as Associate Agent in 2019 after an internship and apprenticeship with Corvisiero Literary Agency. She has worked as a copy editor and recipe editor in the magazine industry and was general manager and director of collection development for Turtleback Books. She received her BA in English Literature from Mississippi State University and her MA in Children’s Literature from Hollins University.

When not working, Erin loves hiking, cooking, traveling, painting, working on a manuscript or two, and trying to keep her three rabbits, Felix, Agnes, and Valentino, from chewing up every baseboard in the house.

Visit her page at www.jdlit.com/erin-clyburn and find her on Twitter @erin_clyburn to learn more.

Currently seeking: In children’s, Erin is looking for nonfiction picture books, high-concept chapter book series, middle grade (especially mysteries, stories with big hearts, and all things creepy), dark YA (horror, thriller, and mystery), graphic novels, high-interest nonfiction, and, across the board, magic realism.

In adult fiction, she is looking for character-driven literary fiction; plot-driven suspense, mysteries, and domestic thrillers; humor; all horror from psychological to gothic to slasher; and multi-generational family sagas.

In adult nonfiction, she is looking for pop science; high-interest nonfiction, particularly stories about fascinating people and issues that haven’t been told before; true crime; cookbooks; and science- or culture-focused memoirs.

Across the board, Erin would love to see character-driven sci-fi, stories set in the South, #ownvoices, and neurodiverse representation.

Erin is not the right person for fiction picture books, romance, Westerns, epic fantasy, political or military thrillers, hard sci-fi, short stories, or stories with a strong focus on religion.

How to submit: Queries should be submitted through QueryManager: http://QueryMe.Online/ErinClyburn. Emailed queries will be deleted unread.

For fiction, please include your query letter, synopsis, and first 10 pages of your manuscript. For nonfiction, please send your query, proposal, and the first 10 pages. For picture books, please send the whole text.

Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take your writing to new heights with this novel writing workshop meant for novelists who are looking for book editing and specific feedback on their work. When you take this online workshop, you won’t have weekly reading assignments or lectures. Instead, you’ll get to focus solely on completing your novel.

Click to continue.