Agent Alert: Rita Rosenkranz of the Rita Rosenkranz Literary Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one with Rita Rosenkranz of the Rita Rosenkranz Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: A well-established agent, who began her career as an editor at major publishing houses, Rita Rosenkranz represents almost exclusively adult nonfiction titles. Her wide-ranging list includes health, history, parenting, music, how-to, popular science, business, biography, sports, popular reference, cooking, writing, humor, spirituality, illustrated books, and general interest titles. Rita works with major publishing houses, as well as regional publishers that handle niche markets.

Representative titles include Forbidden Fruit: Love Stories from the Underground Railroad by Betty DeRamus (Atria Books; essence.com best- seller), Olive Trees and Honey: A Treasury of Vegetarian Recipes from Jewish Communities Around the World (Wiley; James Beard Award winner) by Gil Marks; 29 Gifts: How a Month of Giving Can Change Your Life by Cami Walker (Da Capo Press; New York Times bestseller, MS Awareness Award Winner, Books for a Better Life), and A Mind for Numbers: How to Excel at Math and Science (Even if You Flunked Algebra) by Barbara Oakley, Ph.D. (Tarcher).

She is a member of the Association of Authors’ Representatives (AAR), The Authors Guild, and Women’s Media Group.

Seeking: She represents first-time as well as seasoned authors, and looks for projects that present familiar subjects freshly or lesser-known subjects presented commercially. The agency does not accept submissions for screenplays, poetry, fiction, children’s or YA books.

How to Submit: Send query letter via post (Rita Rosenkranz Literary Agency, 440 West End Avenue, #15D, New York NY 10024-5358) or e-mail rrosenkranz@mindspring.com. You should receive a response within two weeks.

Click here to read their full submission guidelines.

Rita Rosenkranz will be participating in the Pitch Slam at the 2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference. Click here to learn more.