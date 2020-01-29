Agent Alert: Matt Belford of Tobias Literary Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one is with Matt Belford of Tobias Literary Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Matt joined The Tobias Agency in 2020 after previously working at the David Black Agency and the Aaron M. Priest Agency. Once he received his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Emerson College, he decided to apply his talents in representing authors, as opposed to writing himself.

A lover of all things science fiction and fantasy, Matt accepts his nerd status readily.

Currently Seeking: Some of my favorite reads include The Summoner, by Gail Z Martin; Kings of the Wyld, by Nicholas Eames; Trail of Lightning, by Rebecca Roanhorse; and Red Rising, by Pierce Brown.

I’m interested in receiving submissions for both graphic memoirs and graphic novels, as well as adult science fiction and fantasy, and some popular nonfiction. I’m not interested in YA.

How to submit: If you would like to query me, please send your query letter along with the first 25 pages of your work, in the body of your email, to Matt@TheTobiasAgency.com.

Queries with attachments will be deleted unread.

