Agent Alert: Heather Carr of The Friederich Agency

Literary agent alerts (this one with Heather Carr of The Friederich Agency) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Originally from Portland, Oregon, Heather Carr received her B.A. in English from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, and ended her eastbound journey by settling in Brooklyn, NY with her 18-year-old cat. She spent her first few years in publishing at Trident Media Group before joining The Friedrich Agency in March 2018.

Seeking: I’m on the hunt for voice-driven narrative nonfiction that teaches me something new, especially from what I like to call “kooky experts.” Think Caitlin Doughty’s From Here to Eternity, Sy Montgomery’s The Soul of an Octopus, or Kate Cole-Adams’ Anesthesia. I’m also interested in long-form journalism, especially as it relates to gender and sexuality.

In fiction, I love literary novels about dysfunctional families and friendships, high-concept commercial fiction with elements of suspense, and anything with a singular voice a la Weike Wang’s Chemistry or Jen Beagin’s Pretend I’m Dead.

I’m exclusively looking for fiction and nonfiction for adults, so no YA, MG or picture books, please!

How to Submit: Please send a one-page query letter in the body of an email to hcarr@friedrichagency.com.

For tips on the querying process (and moral support), check out our guidelines on The Friedrich Agency website here. For occasional #mswl and general nonsense, follow me on Twitter @heatherannecarr.

Heather Carr will be participating in the Pitch Slam at the 2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference. Click here to learn more.