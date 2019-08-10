Agent Alert: Abigail Frank of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates

Literary agent alerts (this one with Abigail Frank of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates) are golden opportunities for new writers because each one is a literary agent who is likely building his or her client list.

Bio: Abigail Frank is lucky to work with brilliant writers and illustrators at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates. She is searching for thoughtful and clever writing that never underestimates the subject or the reader, and she cares about voice, above all. She is committed to advocating for the work of marginalized authors and artists, and is actively looking for stories that allow young readers to recognize themselves in the books they love.

Seeking: Her wish list includes:

big concept and/or offbeat picture books, preferably (but not exclusively) by author/illustrators

voice-driven chapter books!

middle grade that is hilarious (think Better Nate Than Ever series), poetic (think The Girl Who Drank the Moon or Other Words for Home), or profound (think Tuck Everlasting)

swoon-worthy YA rom-coms!!

stories with a drop of magic or set in the not-so-distant future

stories that grapple with ideas of masculinity

select adult titles: cultural criticism and anything that looks closely at healthcare or higher education/campus life (fiction or nonfiction)

contemporary commercial fiction written for and about people in their 20’s

How to Submit: Please send your query to afrank@sjga.com. I only accept email submissions. Please include:

“Query: [your book’s title]” in the subject line

A brief bio in your cover letter

Your full manuscript as an attachment and/or (for art submissions) a link to your online portfolio

Abigail Frank will be participating in the Pitch Slam at the 2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference. Click here to learn more.