2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference Pitch Slam Agents

Literary agents are gatekeepers of the publishing industry, and more than 50 literary agents and editors will be listening to pitches at the 2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference as part of its popular Pitch Slam program. Here are a few Pitch Slam agents who have been featured on Publishing Insights recently.

What once felt far off on the distant horizon is now upon us: The 2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference takes place at the New York Hilton August 22 to 25. As usual, it features an incredible line up of sessions on the craft and business of writing, including key notes by N. K. Jemisin, Karin Slaughter, and Min Jin Lee. Plus, there are day-long, pre-conference workshops available on Thursday. But one of the most popular elements of the annual conference is the Pitch Slam.

(Click here for tips on prepping for the Pitch Slam.)

The basic premise of the Pitch Slam is that more than 50 literary agents and editors gather to listen to pitches from writers. It’s a truly unique experience that has produced multiple success stories over the years.

This post collects a few of those literary agents participating in the Pitch Slam who’ve been featured on Publishing Insights recently. This is not a comprehensive list. Rather, it’s a taste of who to expect at the conference. (Click here to learn more about who’s participating in the Pitch Slam.)

Abigail Frank of Sanford J. Greenburger Associates

Abigail Frank is lucky to work with brilliant writers and illustrators at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates. She is searching for thoughtful and clever writing that never underestimates the subject or the reader, and she cares about voice, above all.

She is committed to advocating for the work of marginalized authors and artists, and is actively looking for stories that allow young readers to recognize themselves in the books they love.

Click here to learn more.

Heather Carr of The Friederich Agency

Originally from Portland, Oregon, Heather Carr received her B.A. in English from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI, and ended her eastbound journey by settling in Brooklyn, NY with her 18-year-old cat. She spent her first few years in publishing at Trident Media Group before joining The Friedrich Agency in March 2018.

Carr says, “I’m exclusively looking for fiction and nonfiction for adults, so no YA, MG or picture books, please!”

Click here to learn more.

Gail Fortune of The Talbot Fortune Agency

Gail Fortune is a literary agent with The Talbot Fortune Agency and former book editor with over 25 years of publishing experience. Prior to becoming an agent she spent 16 years at Putnam Berkley (now part of Penguin Random House), where she rose from Assistant to the Editor-in-Chief to Executive Editor.

Her authors won RITAs and Agatha’s and were nominated for Edgar and Anthony Awards. She has edited and agented New York Times bestsellers and Publishers Weekly Books of the Year. She is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.

Click here to learn more.

Bibi Lewis of The Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency

Bibi Lewis joined the Ethan Ellenberg Literary Agency in 2014 as an associate agent and subsidiary rights manager. In addition to her duties as an agent she sells foreign and audio rights for agency clients. As a native New Yorker, she is a fierce patron of the NYPL.

On the adult end, Bibi is most interested in commercial and upmarket women’s fiction, contemporary romance, mysteries, and thrillers. In all ages, she is excited to read more projects from marginalized voices.

Click here to learn more.

Marlo Berliner of The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency

Marlo Berliner is an award-winning young adult author, freelance editor, and bookseller. She joined The Jennifer De Chiara Literary Agency in March 2018 as an editorial intern after having completed a previous internship with The Bent Agency. Now, she is actively building her list as an associate agent. She is a member of SCBWI, RWA, NJ-RWA, and YA-RWA.

Prior to her career in the publishing world, Marlo was an accounting manager for a Fortune 500 company. She holds B.S. degrees in Economics and Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Click here to learn more.

Rita Rosenkranz of the Rita Rosenkranz Literary Agency

A well-established agent, who began her career as an editor at major publishing houses, Rita Rosenkranz represents almost exclusively adult nonfiction titles. Her wide-ranging list includes health, history, parenting, music, how-to, popular science, business, biography, sports, popular reference, cooking, writing, humor, spirituality, illustrated books, and general interest titles. Rita works with major publishing houses, as well as regional publishers that handle niche markets.

Representative titles include Forbidden Fruit: Love Stories from the Underground Railroad by Betty DeRamus (Atria Books; essence.com best- seller), Olive Trees and Honey: A Treasury of Vegetarian Recipes from Jewish Communities Around the World (Wiley; James Beard Award winner) by Gil Marks; 29 Gifts: How a Month of Giving Can Change Your Life by Cami Walker (Da Capo Press; New York Times bestseller, MS Awareness Award Winner, Books for a Better Life), and A Mind for Numbers: How to Excel at Math and Science (Even if You Flunked Algebra) by Barbara Oakley, Ph.D. (Tarcher).

She is a member of the Association of Authors’ Representatives (AAR), The Authors Guild, and Women’s Media Group.

Click here to learn more.

Peter Rubie of FinePrint Literary Management

Peter Rubie is currently the CEO of FinePrint Literary management, a NYC-based literary agency. He grew up in England and was a Fleet Street journalist, before becoming one of the youngest news editors for BBC Radio News. He came to the U.S. in 1981, and worked as a freelance editor and writer for agents and major publishers before becoming the adult fiction editor at Walker & Co., for 6 years. He left that job to become a literary agent.

He has also been an adjunct professor in the New York University publishing faculty, where for 10 years he taught the only university-level course in the country on how to become a literary agent. For several years, he was also the director of the book publishing section of NYU’s Summer Publishing Institute. Peter thinks of himself as “an editor in recovery” who picks and chooses various ed boards for his clients’ projects. He often works extensively on the editorial content and presentation of a project before submitting it.

Click here to learn more.

Kat Enright of the Seymour Agency

Kat Enright (she/they) is an Associate Agent at the Seymour Agency, and they represent both fiction and nonfiction. Prior to joining the Seymour Agency, they worked in a variety of departments in publishing, including Sales and Editorial, and they have a keen understanding of the many stages that a book must go through in order to reach bookshelves.

As someone who lives on the corner of many intersections, they are most especially interested in elevating voices of marginalized authors.

Click here to learn more.

Hannah Brattesani of Emma Sweeney Agency

Hannah Brattesani is a literary agent and the foreign rights coordinator at Emma Sweeney Agency. She received her MA (Hons) in English Literature from the University of St. Andrews and graduated with the Douglas Dunn Award for Creative Writing.

Hannah started as the agency assistant at Emma Sweeney Agency, then took over the foreign rights coordinator role and is currently building her own list as an agent. During her first year at the agency, she also worked as the contracts coordinator at Blue Flower Arts, a literary speakers bureau based in Millbrook, New York.

As a Scottish immigrant to the United States, Hannah enjoys books that allow her to explore and make some sense of this American melting pot she now calls home.

Click here to learn more.

Eric Smith of P.S. Literary

Eric Smith is a literary agent with P.S. Literary, working across multiple categories, and has worked with New York Times bestselling and award-winning authors. When he isn’t busy working on other people’s books, sometimes he writes his own. His latest novel, The Girl and the Grove, was published by Flux in 2018, and his next novel, Don’t Read the Comments, will be published by Inkyard Press in January 2020.

He currently lives in Philadelphia with his wife, son, and overly affectionate corgi.

Click here to learn more.

Dominic Yarabe of Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency

Dominic Yarabe joined Levine Greenberg Rostan Literary Agency in 2018. As a multiracial second-generation American citizen, she is particularly drawn to characters and stories that traverse the complexities of the immigrant experience. However, she’ll read anything that is keenly observed and transports her outside of her tiny New York apartment.

Dominic graduated Phi Beta Kappa from her honors college at University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a B.A. in English. Before joining the agency, she taught for two summers in China and interned in New York, mitigating her transition from cornfield to city.

Click here to learn more.

Experience the Pitch Slam at WDC19—a rare opportunity to pitch your book directly to professional agents and editors actively looking for new voices! Advocate for your book in a high-energy environment, and you might just become another Pitch Slam success story.