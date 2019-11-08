If you need help getting started with your writing this weekend, here are 5 weekend writing prompts to get your creative juices flowing again.

I recently finished several major projects that were taking up time on my evenings and weekends so I suddenly find myself with more time for writing (and reading, if we’re being honest). Since it’s been a while since I’ve written something other than for my job, I know I’ll need a little help getting started.

If you also need a burst of inspiration to help make some forward momentum with your writing, here are 5 writing prompts to get you started this weekend.

The neighbor of a character from your WIP knocks on your character’s door early one Saturday morning. The neighbor tells your character their garage door is open, which is unusual. Your character thanks the neighbor, goes to the garage, and finds something unexpected has been left sitting on the hood of the car. Write the story of what happens next. Take two characters from your WIP who aren’t often in scenes together or who don’t like each other and send them on a long weekend road trip. What do they talk about? What pet peeves do they develop against the other person? How do they decide where to stop? This scene doesn’t necessarily need to end up as part of your WIP but, it might help you discover things about your characters you didn’t know before. Now take the opposite approach—choose two characters from your WIP who are romantically involved (or could become romantically involved) and give them a weekend alone together. Do they stay home? Do they travel somewhere? Again, this may not end up in your WIP but you might get an idea of what motivates your characters to act how they do. It’s a perfectly crisp, typical fall day. Without using words like “leaves,” “red/orange/yellow,” or “chilly,” describe the feeling, appearance, and atmosphere of the day. Go to the library or bookstore and pick up a book you’ve never read before and don’t know much about, maybe even from a genre you don’t typically read. Based on the cover, write both a synopsis of the book (get as outlandish as you’d like) and a review of the book based on your synopsis. After you’ve finished, read the back of the book and see how close or how far off you were.

