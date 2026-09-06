Poetry as Bridge: What Writing Poems With Strangers Across Five Continents Taught Me About Humanity

The room was already full of people and chatter when I stepped up to the mic, but somewhere between the poets and the people who had just come to listen, the spark for my around-the-world trip was lit.

In 2009, I was living in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a local leader asked me to help promote a poetry event. I said yes, but only if I could host it. Weeks later, I stood in a packed restaurant, looking out at a room full of people from completely different worlds. Poets, spoken word artists, colleagues, college students, singers, and an excited audience. There were neighbors and community leaders, who spanned age and race, all sharing themselves with strangers. People had a creative space to express their happiness and hurt and it was transformative.

I wanted to extend the dynamism of that evening, so I began hosting this open mic monthly.

That open mic taught me how to listen, showed me how much we need space to share, and how powerful it can be to do that in a room full of strangers. It also pushed me to find my own poetic voice, and I began writing poetry and performing as well.

A few months later, I had the idea to travel the world. I did not just want to write about my experiences. I wanted to sit with people, listen to their stories, and create something together.

That is how my memoir Where I’m From: A Poetic Journey Across Five Continents was born.

The Power of Listening and Sharing

I named my eight-month, five-continent, around-the-world trip, The Poetic Justice World Tour because I wanted to bring a bit of justice to people who are often overlooked by listening to and sharing their stories through poetry. I did not know how much this experience would help me connect to people all over the world and to my story, to where I’m from.

Across my travels, I sat with people in all kinds of places. Living rooms, classrooms, hostels, children's homes, and outdoor spaces where we balanced notebooks on our laps. Most of the time I sat with one person. A few times with a small group. Each experience was deeply impactful.

Through this seven-line, fill-in-the blank Where I’m From poem, people shared their joys, the foods they grew up eating, and the phrases their families repeated. They also shared the grief of divorce, abandonment, and death. The full range of human experience was offered with vulnerability and resilience. Near strangers were trusting me with parts of themselves that are not always visible and rarely spoken out loud.

Poetry made that possible.

Grief and Gratitude in Guatemala

In 2010, I sat at a table with Oscar, my host father in Antigua, Guatemala. His home was the first stop on my trip. After many mornings of practicing my Spanish with him, we began writing a “Where I’m From” poem together.

As Oscar spoke, his life revealed contrast. The tragic earthquake in the 1970s that destroyed his home and neighborhood. The pride in his voice when he spoke of the birth of his three children as one of his happiest moments. Both devastation and joy, only a sentence apart.

It was the first poem I co-created on my travels, and it stayed with me.

As I listened, something in me shifted. I grew up without that kind of steady and attentive fatherly presence he embodied as my host dad. When Oscar reflected on the joy of his children’s birth, my own father’s absence came into focus. Not as a wound I carried daily, but as something that became a visceral absence in Oscar’s presence.

Gratitude for my experience with Oscar and grief for a lifetime of lack rose together, settling quietly in the corner of my eyes. Poetry created a bridge between his heart and mine.

Connection Across Culture in Japan

In Japan, I spent a day with Naoko, who offered to show me around Kyoto during the New Year. We moved through markets and tasted fruits like hoshigaki, air-dried persimmons, orange colored and hanging from strings. I would have never known what they were on my own.

She also took me to a New Years Shinto shrine festival where masses of people gathered, carrying small amulets and wooden plaques (omamori and ema) that held their prayers. A Shinto priest in a white robe waved a wand over our heads, offering a blessing. She explained it all patiently, as if we were old friends.

By the end of the day, we had a connection that went beyond the surface. So I asked her to write a “Where I’m From” poem with me.

The conditions for that poem emerged from our hours of walking, tasting, quiet explanations, and shared blessings. She beamed with excitement upon reflecting on her experience visiting the U.S. for the first time and winced in pain when she spoke of the death of her closest friend. I wrote her responses carefully, and as we closed, I asked her to read the finished poem aloud.

She began with the names of her family members, Sateshi and Takamis, her voice slightly shaking, and ended more confidently with her favorite foods, “sushi, sashimi, and rice” before closing softly with the words, “That’s where I’m from.”

I felt honored to hear her story and grateful to have had her friendship.

Beyond a Single Story in Kenya

And then there was Kenya.

I stood in front of a group of children in Mathare, an informal settlement in Nairobi, leading a poetry workshop at a community center. It is a place often referred to as a “slum” and defined by what it lacks: running water, indoor plumbing, and infrastructure. But that is not the full story.

I asked the children to describe a color using their senses. Their responses were rich in ways money cannot buy.

One boy, Lawrence, wrote:

“Black is the color of Africa.

It’s sweeter than honey.

It looks like an angel coming down from heaven to earth.

It smells as fresh as the roses in a garden…”

He, like many others that day, spoke with a confidence and expansiveness that did not mirror the limitations of his community. I was not just witnessing creativity, but vision. A way of seeing that was not constrained by lack or shaped by how others define them, but rooted in self-determination.

Poetry gave them space to define their world on their own terms, and I marveled.

The Heart of Humanity

Across these moments, I began to understand that poetry can be a bridge. It does not erase difference, distance, or disparity, but it creates a way to step into someone else’s world, even if only briefly.

Though we come from different cultures, countries, and circumstances, we all carry stories shaped by where we’re from—our favorite foods, our family music, our joys, and our grief. Again and again, I found that people wanted the same things: to be seen, to be heard, and to know that their story matters.

And sometimes, all it takes is a poem and someone willing to listen.

Check out Ebony Walden's Where I'm From here: