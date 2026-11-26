As a nonfiction author, it's imperative to come out from behind the keyboard and share who you are and what you know. The good news? Thanks to today's technology, you don't have to stray too far to appear on a podcast. Call it comfort-zone adjacent.

Whether it's audio or video—live or prerecorded—a podcast is a great way to share your expertise and experience. Think of podcasting as a bridge between traditional and social media. It's accessible for the audience and guests. Plus, the tools for recording and hosting shows are more user-friendly than ever.

The even better news? Podcast appearances can boost your credibility in the Author Platform section of your book proposal. Agents and publishers are investing in you as much as they are looking for a salable book idea. Include relevant appearances, with links, to show where you've appeared.

If you host a podcast, include it in your platform section, too. Don't have a podcast yet? Put starting a show as one of your initiatives in the proposal's Marketing section. You're an authority in your field, after all, and a podcast is a fabulous vehicle for promoting yourself and your book in the lead-up to a launch.

Note: Your plans for future podcast guest appearances—aka your wish list, along with return appearances—also belong in Marketing.

Here's how to think about podcasting in the context of your book proposal.

Podcast Guesting

While guesting is a great way to meet new audiences and share your expertise, not every show is a fit. In the early days, start with “friendlies,” people you know who host shows to get you comfortable on camera. However, once you are more confident, be as targeted as you can. It’s not just the interview itself that takes time; you want to add every appearance into your social media rotation. And of course, list new media on your website and in your book proposal.

Best Practices for Guesting

Find the right shows. Look for podcasts that reach your target readers. (Use ListenNotes.com to research them.) A smaller, engaged audience may be more valuable than a big show that isn't a fit. Note: There are plenty of podcast guesting websites, such as PodMatch, and a ton of Facebook groups. They all need guests, and you can’t say yes to everyone; show discretion.

Look for podcasts that reach your target readers. (Use ListenNotes.com to research them.) A smaller, engaged audience may be more valuable than a big show that isn't a fit. Note: There are plenty of podcast guesting websites, such as PodMatch, and a ton of Facebook groups. They all need guests, and you can’t say yes to everyone; show discretion. Listen before you pitch. Get to know the host's style and the topics they cover. Be personal with your pitch. Explain why you'd be a good guest for that particular show.

Get to know the host's style and the topics they cover. Be personal with your pitch. Explain why you'd be a good guest for that particular show. Make it easy to book you. Have a short bio, headshot, suggested topics, and relevant links ready. Bonus points for creating a media one-sheet. Keep your pitch concise and specific.

Have a short bio, headshot, suggested topics, and relevant links ready. Bonus points for creating a media one-sheet. Keep your pitch concise and specific. Be a good guest. Be prepared, but not rehearsed. Answer the questions, have a conversation, and give listeners a reason to remember you. And add a call to action: Visit my website, subscribe to my newsletter, follow me on social media. After the book comes out, you will of course want to include that, but don’t be salesy. Let your knowledge inspire the purchase.

Be prepared, but not rehearsed. Answer the questions, have a conversation, and give listeners a reason to remember you. And add a call to action: Visit my website, subscribe to my newsletter, follow me on social media. After the book comes out, you will of course want to include that, but don’t be salesy. Let your knowledge inspire the purchase. Share the episode. When the interview goes live, promote it through your newsletter, social media, and professional network. Track the links and be sure to tag and thank the host.

Podcast Hosting

Already a host? Your podcast goes near the top of your Author Platform section, after your website and newsletter. Explain the show's focus, purpose, format, frequency, and where and how it is released. If you have good audience numbers or other data (like number of episodes), include that too.

If you don't already host a podcast, make launching one a marketing initiative for your book release. It shows your commitment to the topic and how invested you are in sharing your expertise. Explain what you'd cover, any logistics, and how the show would support your book.

Short on time and bandwidth? You don't need to commit to a forever podcast. Create a capsule podcast, one where you just release a short season of episodes (6-10). Another timesaver is to create it as a live show, broadcast to multiple platforms (YouTube, LinkedIn, Substack), and then release an edited version through podcast platforms.

Best Practices for Hosting

Know your focus. What do you want to talk about, and who do you want to reach? Connect the subject to your expertise and the audience for your book.

What do you want to talk about, and who do you want to reach? Connect the subject to your expertise and the audience for your book. Choose a realistic format. Interviews, panels, solo episodes, or a combination. Be honest about how much time you can devote to producing a show.

Interviews, panels, solo episodes, or a combination. Be honest about how much time you can devote to producing a show. Set a schedule you can maintain. Consistency matters, especially when building an audience. If you can’t record or go live every week, consider pre-recording and batching episodes, so you have a regular release schedule.

Consistency matters, especially when building an audience. If you can’t record or go live every week, consider pre-recording and batching episodes, so you have a regular release schedule. Create branded material. This includes your logo, description, intro and outro, and easy to edit cover art templates to update for each episode.

This includes your logo, description, intro and outro, and easy to edit cover art templates to update for each episode. Prepare for each episode. Research your guests, develop questions, and give the conversation room to unfold naturally.

Research your guests, develop questions, and give the conversation room to unfold naturally. Promote your show. Share episodes through your website, newsletter, social media, and other relevant channels. Tag guests on social media and also send them all the material they need (text, links, and graphics) to promote it.

One More Thing

Podcasting and networking go hand in hand. Keep your eyes and ears open for podcast opportunities. Talk to other authors, connect with hosts, and let people know you're available as a guest … or looking for guests. You never know when a conversation will lead to an introduction.