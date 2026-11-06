Picking up a Character by Their Neck: The Vader Choke (FightWrite™)

In 1977, at the ripe old age of nearly 5, I saw nine blue words that would change the course of human history. “Long, long ago, in a galaxy, far, far away…” No matter your age, if you live in the Western world, your life has been shaped by Star Wars, whether you know it or not. One of those ways is the subject of this post with FightWrite™ on the WD Blog. In this post, we will look at a common trope I guarantee that you have seen or read. That trope is the Vader Choke.

Vader Choke, I Am Your Father

In Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Darth Vader confronts a rebel regarding a transmission of valuable information. In the process of an impromptu interrogation, Vader grabs the rebel by the throat and lifts him from the ground. Thus, the Vader choke was born.

Now, in fairness, we can’t say that Vader fathered the idea of grabbing someone up by the neck. We can say however that the move became a certified fight trope afterward. BestSimilar.com, a website that recommends movies/TV shows from a phrase you provide, offered 96 viewing options for “lifted by the throat.” Of those options, about 90 came out at least a year after Vader did his thing.

Regardless of when the Vader choke became a fight trope, it has become a staple of villains and heroes alike who mean to humiliate, isolate, and simultaneously conversate with their target. I literally edited a fight scene last month that featured a version of the lift. But, is it possible?

Never Tell Me the Odds

Before we figure out the odds of pulling this move off, let’s be certain we all understand the trope. One character, with a straight arm, lifts another character by the neck and holds that character at arm’s length. The lifter and lifted then share a dialogue. The distance from the ground can be any as long as the lifter is bearing the full weight of the lifted character. Is all that possible? Well, Han Solo may not want the odds but I will tell you. The odds of pulling off the Vader choke ain’t great.

That said, if your character has an unseen force that gives them extraordinary abilities, they might pull off the Vader choke. However, that force would have to give them not only strength but the ability to negate physics as we on earth know it. Also, the person being lifted would have to have some extraordinary ability as well. You’ll see why.

Human Anatomy: The Lifter

Grip

There are several things to consider from the standpoint of the grabber: the strength of the grip, the muscles engaged, and the bones supporting the process. I will start with grip strength. Your character will need enough crushing, pinching, and supporting grip strength to hold up the target character’s weight. Also, they will need a hand large enough to reach around the trachea to, at the very least, the back of the jawline in order to get a solid hold.

Because the neck is not firm like a can or barbell, the grip will have to crush the throat to the extent that the throat becomes firm enough to hold. Unless the gripping character’s hand is large enough to encompass the neck so that their fingers overlap, they will need a strong pinch. Pinching allows the fingers to hold a thing in place even though they do not overlap or touch. The entire strength of the grip would then have to maintain the crush and pinch against the downward pull of the lifted character’s weight.

Muscular Strength

Sixteen major muscles, and dozens of smaller muscles, from the shoulder to the hand would engage in a Vader choke. These muscles would need to be strong enough to accomplish the lift. They would also have to be strong enough keep the arm and shoulder structurally sound without pulling or tearing.

Skeletal System

Let’s say your lifting character has the grip and the strength. Now we have to consider if their bones, ligaments, tendons, and joints can also support the weight of the target character. Will your lifting character have the ability to keep their joints in place during this process? Body builders don’t just get up one day and lift massive weight. They build up to higher weight not just to build strength in the muscles. They are also training their joints and connective tissue to bear heavier weight as well.

Human Anatomy: The Lifted

Muscular Strength

Now let’s look at the targeted character. First, their jaw muscles will need to be strong enough to not lift under the weight of their own body. Have you noticed that whenever we see this trope in the movies that the lifted person is kind enough to keep their chin down for the lifter? That lowered chin allows the grasp on the throat not to slip. Unfortunately, the head would almost certainly lift.

The Nervous System

I spoke to my friend, fellow writer, physical therapist, and clinic director Andrew Winch, about how this manner of lift would impact the spine. He said that the lift created by the Vader choke is similar to that of mechanical cervical traction. This type of traction treats neck pain by gently pulling on the head, in a slow and controlled manner to create space between the cervical vertebra. The level of pull is measured in pounds. In Andrew’s clinic they do not exceed 45 pounds due to risk of damaging the spinal cord.

I will quote Andrew from here. “So, assuming the victim is more than 50 pounds (accounting for a five-pound head) they are probably hosed.” In other words: The weight of their body against the pull of the lift would separate the vertebrae such that the spinal cord would be damaged.

The Strangulation

In gripping the neck tight enough to overcome the softness of the neck, the lifted person most certainly will be strangled in at least two ways. One is blood, the other is air. I have been doing Brazilian jiujitsu and judo for 13 years. I know a thing or two about getting strangled.

A blood strangle requires the carotid arteries on either side of the neck to be compressed. In fighting, this is sometimes called a “blood choke.” That refers to the blood being “choked off” from the brain. However, medically speaking, a choke and a strangle are not the same. Choking cuts off air from an inside blockage. Strangling cuts off air from an outside force.

The pinch of the grip on the neck of the lifted character would compress both carotids. This strangle can be painful and if it is painful for your character, that is good. That discomfort means they aren’t unconscious yet. It can take about ten seconds for a solid blood strangle to render a strong opponent unconscious. Sometimes, the strangle hits so quick there isn’t even time to count to one.

An air strangle requires pressure on the trachea. It is far more painful and can take minutes to produce unconsciousness, even if the trachea is crushed. However, in those minutes, where the brain still has sufficient oxygen to remain conscious, you can’t talk. You have too much pain and too little air. Any sound that comes out is a wheeze at best. This past week I was barely able to gurgle the word, “tap,” and that air strangle didn’t have lethal intentions. There was no way I could have said more than that. It was difficult to talk even after the hold was released.

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But Let’s Say Its Possible

Let’s imagine that the lifter has the grip and muscular strength and skeletal structure soundness to grab, hold on, and then lift the character. Let’s also assume the lifted character’s chin is strong enough to bear the weight of the rest of their body and stay down during the lift, and that the lifted character is polite enough to keep their chin down so that the lifter’s hand doesn’t slip. Also, somehow, despite having more than 45 pounds of pressure pulling down on the spine, the lifted person’s spinal cord stays intact. Also, let’s say that, in some completely miraculous way, the grip is strong enough to hold on to the target’s neck without cutting off any blood supply to the brain or air through the trachea.

With all those possibilities being possible, can the Vader choke work? Nope. Why? Because physics doesn’t care what’s possible. Physics deals with what is.

Physics Will Get You Every Time.

Unless your character can manipulate natural laws, physics is going to get them every time. While grabbing and then lifting the rebel, Captain Antilles, Vader should have tipped forward due to the weight of Antilles being so far out from Vader’s center of gravity. The farther out weight is in front of a body, the less ability the body has to remain upright. My husband works in an industry that utilizes cranes. He sent me a diagram showing a crane that, when the boom is five meters out, can lift 80 tons without tipping. However, when that boom extends to 10 meters, the maximum load is 25 tons. At 30 meters, the safest lift allowed is five tons. Know what happens at more than five tons? The crane tips.

Folks, Vader should have tipped forward. Why didn’t he? Maybe his Jedi abilities overcame physics, but I think there is another reason that makes far more sense. Vader pulled off the choke because it was cool.

Using the Force on Your Readers

Star Wars is chock-full of scientific impossibilities. Light sabers, crowded asteroid belts, parsecs as units of time, fire in space, sound in space, space ships falling in space, two suns on a planet … these are a few that only scratch the surface. There are websites galore on the subject. I looked through many and you know what they didn’t have a problem with? The entire concept of the space opera that is Star Wars.

Writers, that’s the Force at work. Like the Jedi, we can put thoughts and ideas in our readers’ heads. We can project sounds and sights, make them feel cold, hot, safe, or in danger. We can alter their perception such that whatever reality we create, they accept as real. Hobbits do, in fact, live in holes. Sandworms glide under the sand of Arrakis. Lightning brings the dead to life. The moon can change a man into a beast. And, long, long ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

Is the Vader choke possible in the real world? No, it’s not. But in your writing world, perhaps it is. Just be certain that the possibility is made clear. Once you do that, your fight can be just about anything you want it to be. Keep movement simple. Keep your reader in the fight and serve your story.

Until the next round at FightWrite™, keep writing. Keep going. Don’t just try. Do or do not. There is no try. And may the fight trope be with you.

The genre of your work will determine whether or not your character can pull this move off. If the lifting character can lift the target character without a

Define the move, what is happening—when is it possible, when is it not, why it’s not

It’s a matter of Force.