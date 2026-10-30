Paula Chase: Enjoy the Writing Process

Co-founder of the award-winning blog, The Brown Bookshelf, Paula Chase is a longtime advocate for diversifying the type of fiction featuring Black characters. Chase is the author of nine critically acclaimed upper middle-grade and YA novels and a winner of NCTE’s Assembly on Literature for Adolescents (ALAN) Konigsberg Award. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Paula Chase

In this interview, Paula discusses letting characters enter their villain era with her new novel, Off Balance, the importance of ignoring the noise surrounding the business of publishing while working on your manuscript, and more.

Name: Paula Chase

Literary agent: Jennifer Carlson

Book title: Off Balance

Publisher: Wednesday Books

Expected release date: October 20, 2026

Genre/category: Contemporary fiction

Previous titles: Balancing Act; So Done; Dough Boys; Turning Point; Keeping It Real; So Not the Drama; Don't Get it Twisted; That's What's Up; Who You Wit?; Flipping the Script

Elevator pitch: On their way to a winning gymnastics season, best friends learn that fame may cost them their friendship. Sometimes we can't have it all.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

I wanted to explore hyper-ambitious teens and what that looks like as life goes on around them. Off Balance is the second in the three-part story, and we find our main characters dealing with the fallout of their ambitions. But it's more soap opera than cautionary tale. I've been having a lot of fun lately with letting characters lean into their villain era.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during

the process?

Under normal circumstances the answer to this varies. Since this is part of a series, there's already a set timeline. Essentially, it took 12 months from inception to the bookstore. I'm fortunate that the story wasn't based on any preconceived idea. I've had the privilege of being able to follow the story wherever it leads based on each character's journey. The first book followed Chyna and Jamaal. Off Balance follows Leesh and Selena—so, even though we're picking up where the first book left off, it's still a fresh and brand-new story because we're seeing it play out from different characters. That's what I enjoy most about head-hopping between characters.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I've been an author for 20 years. Each book has its own journey, but relatively few surprises. Writing is still a pleasure for me, but it's always a business. With deadlines to meet and juggling other business-y things, there's a relative cycle to it that doesn't leave room for surprises like it does when it's a stand-alone book.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Surprises, no. But I still enjoy how every single book has its own personal journey. I look back and some I've written exclusively early in the morning, some only late at night, others I wrote during a lunch hour. This one was a combination of early mornings and Sunday-only writing days. I don't think the time of day impacts the personality of the book, but I always enjoy looking back at how the blank page became a full book within a set structure of hours. It's still pretty amazing.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book

My goal never changes—I want readers to take a ride with the characters and end the book feeling dizzy from the highs and lows. Off Balance is focused on a friendship that's fragile, except one of the people in that friendship doesn't even realize it. And that is a wild ride. Imagine being best friends with someone, thinking it's your most solid relationship only to find out they're harboring resentment, bitterness or are simply tired of the friend dynamic. Maybe what people should take from it is: Check on those friendships you may be taking for granted.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be