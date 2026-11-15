Our Most Popular Writing Competition Is Back!

Writer’s Digest has been shining a spotlight on up-and-coming writers in all genres through its Annual Writing Competition for over 90 years. Enter our 96th Annual Writing Competition for your chance to win and have your work be seen by editors and agents! Almost 500 winners will be chosen.

EARLY-BIRD DEADLINE: May 5, 2027

Catch Up On "Writer's Digest Presents" Before Our New Episode Goes Live!

In this episode of "Writer's Digest Presents," senior editor Michael Woodson revisits the topic of book cover design with designer Elisha Zepeda. Elisha talks about his creative process, the differences in working with traditional publishing and self publishing, what he's loving in the design world right now and what he thinks could use a refresh, and more.

Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

Writer's Digest is heading back to Italy for the Writer's Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027! Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy.

Tour Dates

April 11 – April 18, 2027

Tour Includes

2 nights in Florence

5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia

All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners

Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia

Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class

Day trip to Siena

Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Have Questions About the Writer’s Digest Italy Writing Retreat 2027?