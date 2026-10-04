Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

We're going back to Italy in 2027, but there are only a few spots left for you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

April 11 – April 18, 2027

Tour Prices

$5,699 (USD) per person, double occupancy

$6,299 (USD) per person, single occupancy

Tour Includes

2 nights in Florence

5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia

All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners

Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia

Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class

Day trip to Siena

Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Last Chance: Screenwriting 101 for Novelists

This live webinar covers screenwriting basics—structure, formatting, pitching, and selling. Taught by Hollywood-based film and TV scribe, Jennifer Dornbush, who has penned feature films, developed several television series, adapted scripts to novel (and vice versa), and created a kids’ TV show.

Enter "Your Story #145" Now!

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 145."

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!