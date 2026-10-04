Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!
We’re going back to Italy in 2027, and there are only a few spots left to join us! Learn more here, plus more from Writer’s Digest!
We're going back to Italy in 2027, but there are only a few spots left for you to join us!
Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!
Tour Dates
April 11 – April 18, 2027
Tour Prices
$5,699 (USD) per person, double occupancy
$6,299 (USD) per person, single occupancy
Tour Includes
- 2 nights in Florence
- 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia
- All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners
- Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia
- Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class
- Day trip to Siena
- Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside
Last Chance: Screenwriting 101 for Novelists
This live webinar covers screenwriting basics—structure, formatting, pitching, and selling. Taught by Hollywood-based film and TV scribe, Jennifer Dornbush, who has penned feature films, developed several television series, adapted scripts to novel (and vice versa), and created a kids’ TV show.
Enter "Your Story #145" Now!
Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 145."
Enter "Your Story #144" Now!
Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.
Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!
Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.