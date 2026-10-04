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Only a Few Spots Left To Join Us in Italy!

We’re going back to Italy in 2027, and there are only a few spots left to join us! Learn more here, plus more from Writer’s Digest!

The Editors of Writer's Digest

We're going back to Italy in 2027, but there are only a few spots left for you to join us!

Escape to the peaceful Tuscan countryside to spend a week dedicated to making time for writing, improving your craft, and learning from publishing professionals, all while enjoying a taste of Italy!

Tour Dates

April 11 – April 18, 2027

Tour Prices

$5,699 (USD) per person, double occupancy

$6,299 (USD) per person, single occupancy

Tour Includes

  • 2 nights in Florence
  • 5 nights on a nature reserve in the hills of Tuscany, an 1,100-acre organic farm, Tenuta di Spannocchia
  • All breakfasts, 5 lunches, and 5 dinners
  • Coach transportation to and from Spannocchia
  • Tour of 800+ year old Castello and farm; a pasta making class
  • Day trip to Siena
  • Dedicated writing time, instruction, and 1-1 coaching in the scenic Tuscan countryside

Click here to register today!

Last Chance: Screenwriting 101 for Novelists

This live webinar covers screenwriting basics—structure, formatting, pitching, and selling. Taught by Hollywood-based film and TV scribe, Jennifer Dornbush, who has penned feature films, developed several television series, adapted scripts to novel (and vice versa), and created a kids’ TV show.

Click to continue.

If you want more online education, see the full list of WDU courses here.

Enter "Your Story #145" Now!

Write the opening line to a story based on the photo prompt below. (One sentence only.) You can be poignant, funny, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story. Email your submission to  yourstorycontest@aimmedia.com with the subject line "Your Story 145."

Click here to learn more.

Enter "Your Story #144" Now!

Prompt: Write a drabble—a short story of exactly 100 words—based on the photo prompt below. You can be funny, poignant, witty, etc.; it is, after all, your story.

Click here to submit.

Vote For Your Favorite "Your Story #143" Now!

Out of over 100 entries, WD editors chose the following 5 finalists.

Vote for your favorite by using the comments section at the bottom of this article.

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