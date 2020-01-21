Who Are Your Favorite Authors? (From Our Readers)

As Writer’s Digest celebrates its 100th anniversary, the editors want to know, Who are your favorite authors? Comment for a chance at publication in a future post on the website or in an issue of the magazine.
In 2020, Writer’s Digest is celebrating 100 years of publication. As a result, we’re putting together lists of 100, and we would love your help. For this list, we’re trying to compile our favorite authors, whether they’re fiction, nonfiction, poetry, literary, mystery, science fiction, romance, western, etc.
Our formal question: Who are your favorite authors?
Pick one author (your absolute favorite), or pick several (because it’s so hard to pick just one). And share your answer below in the comments.
We’re interested in authors of all genres: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s, and/or some other hybrid. So include the author names and what you like about them.
Here are the guidelines:
- Provide an answer to the question “Who are your favorite authors?” in the comments below.
- Answers can be funny, weird, poignant, thought-provoking, entertaining, etc.
- Remember to include your name as you would like it to appear in print.
- Deadline for commenting this time around is February 4, 2020.
- Only comments shared below will be considered for publication, though feel free to share your answers on social media with the following hashtags: #WDReaders #FavoriteBooks.
I only have one absolute favorite author, and it’s J.R.R. Tolkien. I first read The Hobbit at age twelve and am currently in the midst of a long-expected reread of it. Tolkien is my favorite for many reasons; his world-building, his poetry, and the sense of hope that his works give me.