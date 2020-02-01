What Are Your Favorite Books? (From Our Readers)

As Writer’s Digest celebrates its 100th anniversary, the editors want to know, What are your favorite books? Comment for a chance at publication in a future post on the website or in an issue of the magazine.



In 2020, Writer’s Digest is celebrating 100 years of publication. As a result, we’re putting together lists of 100, and we would love your help. For this list, we’re trying to compile our favorite books, whether they’re fiction, nonfiction, poetry, literary, mystery, science fiction, romance, western, etc.

Our formal question: What are your favorite books?

Pick one book (your absolute favorite), or pick several (because it’s so hard to pick just one). And share your answer below in the comments.

We’re interested in all genres: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, children’s, and/or some other hybrid. So include the book title(s), author(s), and what you like about the book(s).

Here are the guidelines: