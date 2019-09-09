Unveiling the Writer’s Digest November/December 2019 Cover

Check out what’s in the upcoming November/ December issue of Writer’s Digest, featuring the WD Interview with Amor Towles.

Is it already time to reveal our next cover to you? It would appear so. Here it is—for November/December 2019—The Truth Issue.

This issue’s cover star, Amor Towles, is one of the most fascinating novelists working today. Our own senior editor Amy Jones did a wide-ranging, deep-diving interview with him. It’s one of the best WD interviews I have ever read. I strongly suspect you will feel the same. (And the photo of him chosen for the cover was the subject of lively debate among the editors and designers here—for some reason, every person on the team liked a different image better—but this is one of the most fun parts of putting together each issue. Did we make the right choice? Let us know!)

This issue is packed with all of the things our readers love. Inside, you’ll find an engaging discussion of truth in different genres with authors Karen Russell, Esmé Weijun Wang, and Jericho Brown; the secrets to collaborating with other writers (even when you hate collaboration); practical articles on the craft of writing from WD regular contributors (and some of my favorite writers) Elizabeth Sims and David Corbett; and a super fun look at NaNoWriMo from its executive director, Grant Faulkner.

All this and the regular columns our readers look forward to in every issue—you won't want to miss it!