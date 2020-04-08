Unveiling the Writer’s Digest May/June 2020 Cover

Check out what’s in the upcoming May/June 2020 issue of Writer’s Digest, featuring an interview with Jenny Lawson, our annual 101 Best Websites for Writers feature, and more.

If you want at least some of your time on the web to be productive, do we have a list for you! Writer’s Digest has been rating the best websites for writers for 22 years. In this year’s roundup, we’ve assembled a fresh array of sites to help writers do just about everything—from beating writer’s block to finding new markets for their work; from finding a supportive writing community to revising their manuscripts; and all things in between. This issue also presents the winners of our Self-Published E-Book and Popular Fiction competitions.

We also have a couple of great features for you this month, from regular WD contributors Jane Cleland and Jess Zafarris. Jane offers a deep dive into how to maximize your success writing crime fiction. And I think you’ll have as good a time reading what Jess discovered about what it’s really like to be an audiobook narrator as we did.

