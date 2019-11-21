Unveiling the Writer’s Digest January/February 2020 Cover

Check out what’s in the upcoming January/February 2020 issue of Writer’s Digest, featuring an interview with Dani Shapiro and kicking off our 100th anniversary celebration.

I am thrilled to share with you the gorgeous cover of our January/February 2020 issue. The interview by Simon Van Booy of its star, bestselling memoirist Dani Shapiro, is one of my favorites to date.

This issue is the first of the new year and the first of our 100th anniversary year. It’s an exciting time here at Writer’s Digest! We have so many great things planned for 2020—new columns, bigger events, special issues, and more.

Inside this supersized 100-page issue, themed New Beginnings, you’ll find columns on how to get started writing when it seems you have no inspiration, start a freelance writing career, write killer openings, and pick up a piece of writing you’d abandoned and begin again. I’m also very excited to share with you a feature by Jane Friedman, who reveals the most common mistakes she sees beginning writers make—and more valuable, how you can avoid them.

You’ll also find two new columns, on the book business and markets for writers, and a brand-new page, “From Our Readers,” where we pose a question to you, our audience, and you talk back to us.

All this and the regular columns our readers look forward to in every issue—you won't want to miss it!