Unveiling the Writer’s Digest April 2020 Cover

I am thrilled to share with you the cover of our April 2020 issue—The Small Press Issue!

This was one of those covers that took a bit longer than usual for us to design. We had so many great images of its star, Chigozie Obioma, from which to choose. And our designer, Wendy Dunning, presented us such good options for color palettes and type treatments, all of them appealing. We went back and forth as a team for quite a while before we landed on the design we all loved the most.

Designing WD is one of the parts of the process that gives me the most joy on every issue. We recently brought on a new (to us) illustrator, Danielle Lowery, and I adore the work she did for us inside the cover. I think you will, too.

And this issue doesn’t just look nice—it’s packed with great content, too. The interview Simon Van Booy conducted for us is one of my favorites in recent memory. And the work Managing Editor Cassandra Lipp did to pull together our small press roundup is extraordinary. The archival content we have included in celebration of our 100th anniversary is some of the best we’ve shared yet. You are going to get so much out of this issue!

All this and the regular columns our readers look forward to in every issue, including new regulars like "From the Margins" and "Market Insights"—you won't want to miss it!