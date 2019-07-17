Unveiling the WD October 2019 Cover

WD editor-in-chief Ericka McIntyre offers a sneak peek of the upcoming October 2019 issue, featuring Alice Hoffman and WD’s annual agent roundup.

I’m thrilled to share with our readers our October 2019 cover. Its star, Alice Hoffman, is one of my all-time favorite novelists. Her interview was a true treat for me to write. And, we just announced her as one of the keynotes at our annual Novel Writing Conference!

This issue is packed with lots of other treats (and no tricks!) for readers, too. Inside, you’ll find our annual agent roundup—we’ve tracked down a fresh group of agents who are looking for your work. You’ll also find great advice from our contributors on landing the best agent for you, creating and pitching anthologies, and the lowdown on film and audio rights to your book.

You’ll notice a new column as well, “100 Years of Writer’s Digest.” In 2020, WD marks its centennial. And we’re planning a year-long party to celebrate! I just couldn’t wait until next year to get it started, though. So we’re kicking it off in this issue, by going back into the wealth of wisdom we have in the WD archives. This month’s features the advice Margaret Atwood gave our readers in her 2004 WD interview.

All this and the regular columns our readers look forward to in every issue—you won't want to miss it!