Unveiling Our September 2019 Cover

Take an exclusive sneak peek at the cover of the upcoming September 2019 issue of Writer’s Digest, featuring Karin Slaughter.

I’m so excited to reveal the cover of our September 2019 issue. I hope you find it as striking as I do! It was so fun working with art director Wendy Dunning to get all the details just right.

The contents of this issue are equally exciting. Karin Slaughter was a fascinating interview, and I can’t wait for her keynote at this year’s Writer’s Digest Annual Conference. She shared how she writes her gripping plot twists, and the truly terrifying villains her stories are known for. She’s also one of the most humble and hardworking writers I’ve ever had the opportunity to interview. And her work on behalf of libraries is a cause close to my heart.

This issue’s theme, The Big Idea—finding it, fixing it, getting the most out of it—has all of the angles covered by some of your favorite WD writers, along with new ones. We have new pieces from Jane Cleland, Elizabeth Sims, and David Corbett—true masters of their craft—on subplots, how to find the best plotting methods for you, and every writer’s most dreaded task: killing your darlings.

A piece I’m especially looking forward to sharing with you is one by new-to-WD author Simon Van Booy. He’s a multi-published writer across adult fiction, children’s fiction, and nonfiction. How does he get it all done? You’ll find out.

All this and the regular columns our readers look forward to in every issue—you won’t want to miss it!

