7 Toni Morrison quotes for writers and about writing

Toni Morrison was an American novelist, essayist, editor, teacher, and professor emeritus at Princeton University. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama, as well as the Nobel Prize in Literature and many other awards. Her two most popular novels are Song of Solomon, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award in 1977, and Beloved, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and National Book Award in 1988.

“If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.”

“It is what you don’t write that frequently gives what you do write its power.”

“If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else.”

“Teaching is about taking things apart; writing is about putting things together.”

“Books are a form of political action. Books are knowledge. Books are reflection. Books change your mind.”

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

“What difference do it make if the thing you scared of is real or not?”