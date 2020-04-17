The Influence of Travel: From Our Readers (Comment for a Chance at Publication)

This post announces our latest From Our Readers question: How has travel influenced your writing? Comment for a chance at publication in a future issue of Writer’s Digest.

Our upcoming July/August issue is actually our Travel Issue (maybe there will be some of that going on by then—or maybe we’ll be planning to get to that point). Either way, we would love to know how the travel has influenced the writing of our readers. For instance, I find that travel helps me experience new cultures on a more personal level than just looking at a map or watching a television show.

Our formal question: How has travel influenced your writing?

Share your answers with us in the comments below for a chance to be published in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.

Here are the guidelines: