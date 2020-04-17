The Influence of Travel: From Our Readers (Comment for a Chance at Publication)

This post announces our latest From Our Readers question: How has travel influenced your writing? Comment for a chance at publication in a future issue of Writer’s Digest.
Our upcoming July/August issue is actually our Travel Issue (maybe there will be some of that going on by then—or maybe we’ll be planning to get to that point). Either way, we would love to know how the travel has influenced the writing of our readers. For instance, I find that travel helps me experience new cultures on a more personal level than just looking at a map or watching a television show.
Our formal question: How has travel influenced your writing?
Share your answers with us in the comments below for a chance to be published in the July/August issue of Writer’s Digest.
Here are the guidelines:
- Provide an answer to the question “How has travel influenced your writing?” in the comments below.
- Answers can be funny, weird, poignant, thought-provoking, entertaining, etc.
- Remember to include your name as you would like it to appear in print.
- Deadline for commenting this time around is April 30, 2020.
- Only comments shared below will be considered for publication, though feel free to share your answers on social media with the following hashtags: #WDReaders and #HowTravelAffectsMyWriting.
