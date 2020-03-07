The Impact of the Internet: From Our Readers (Comment for a Chance at Publication)

This post announces our latest From Our Readers question: How has the internet changed the way you write and publish? Comment for a chance at publication in a future issue of Writer’s Digest.

Our upcoming May/June issue will feature our annual Best 101 Websites for Writers. As a result, we would love to know how the internet has impacted our readers. For instance, I no longer get to collect rejection letters from publishers; instead, they pile up in an inbox.

Our formal question: How has the internet changed the way you write and publish?

And if you grew up with the internet, then let us know how it’s enhanced the way you write and publish—because the internet is always changing. Share your answers with us in the comments below for a chance to be published in the May/June issue of Writer’s Digest.

Here are the guidelines: