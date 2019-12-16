Show Us Your Workspace: From Our Readers (Respond for a Chance at Publication)

In the next From Our Readers column, we want you to show us your workspace! Writers who share pics of their workspace could end up in the March issue of Writer’s Digest magazine.

For years, I’ve meant to share pics of my workspace, but sometimes it takes a blog post to make me actually accomplish my goal. And so it is today that I share a pic of my workspace!

It’s nothing overly exciting—just a couple drop leaf tables from IKEA set at the right height for me to use it as a standing desk with a stool that I can use to sit when I wish. Pens, pencils, markers, and highlighters; notebooks, Post-It notes, and index cards; pics of family; racing medals and speaking lanyards; pop culture junk; and so much more (for instance, all the books that aren’t pictured here).

It’s nothing overly exciting—except it’s where much of the magic happens for me when it comes to my writing and publishing hopes and dreams. So it’s important to me.

And the reason I’m sharing all of this about my workspace is because that’s what we’re interested in for this month’s From Our Readers column.

For the next issue, we’re asking our readers to share their workspace with us!



It’s the place where much of the work of writing gets done, and every writer has a different set up that works for them. In fact, many writers have more than one workspace.

So take a picture or three of your workspace and share them with us via email for a chance to be featured in the March 2020 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Here are the guidelines: