Share Your Favorite Small Press Book: From Our Readers (Comment for a Chance at Publication)

This post announces our latest From Our Readers question: What is your favorite small press book? Comment for a chance at publication in a future issue of Writer’s Digest.
Our upcoming April issue will feature small presses for writers. As a result, we would love to know what our readers’ favorite small press books are. For instance, one of my semi-recent favorites is the poetry collection Calling a Wolf a Wolf, by Kaveh Akbar, published by Alice James Books. I enjoy every poem, and some still take my breath away.
Our formal question: What is your favorite small press book?
Small presses are those that aren’t tied to the big publishers like Penguin Random House, Macmillan, HarperCollins, Hachette, Simon & Schuster, and Harlequin obviously. But the smaller the better.
We’re interested in all genres: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s. So include the book title, author, publisher, and what you like about the book.
Here are the guidelines:
- Provide an answer to the question “What is your favorite small press book?” in the comments below.
- Answers can be funny, weird, poignant, thought-provoking, entertaining, etc.
- Remember to include your name as you would like it to appear in print.
- Deadline for commenting this time around is January 31, 2020.
- Only comments shared below will be considered for publication, though feel free to share your answers on social media with the following hashtags: #WDReaders #BestSmallPressBooks.
My favorite small press books that I’ve read recently (because it would be impossible to pick an all-time favorite) are The Collected Schizophrenias by Esme Weijun Wang (Graywolf) and Build Your Own Christmas Movie Romance by Riane Konc (Ulysses Press).
I really love The Village on Horseback by Jesse Ball, published by Milkweed Press. In his introduction, Ball writes that he had always wanted to publish a picket-sized omnibus of his work, and that’s what it is: small, sturdy, thick, fits in your pocket, and perfect to read on the bus in the rain. It’s a collection of Ball’s fiction that had never all been in one place before, including his Plimpton Prize-winning story, and since it’s Ball it’s filped with his strange magical fantasy, always slightly off and always slightly dangerous. This book is like carrying secret worlds around with you, a concealed weapon. (I’d like to be referred to as “gaast” if you publish this. Seriously!)