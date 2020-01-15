Share Your Favorite Small Press Book: From Our Readers (Comment for a Chance at Publication)

This post announces our latest From Our Readers question: What is your favorite small press book? Comment for a chance at publication in a future issue of Writer’s Digest.

Our upcoming April issue will feature small presses for writers. As a result, we would love to know what our readers’ favorite small press books are. For instance, one of my semi-recent favorites is the poetry collection Calling a Wolf a Wolf, by Kaveh Akbar, published by Alice James Books. I enjoy every poem, and some still take my breath away.

Our formal question: What is your favorite small press book?

Small presses are those that aren’t tied to the big publishers like Penguin Random House, Macmillan, HarperCollins, Hachette, Simon & Schuster, and Harlequin obviously. But the smaller the better.

We’re interested in all genres: fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s. So include the book title, author, publisher, and what you like about the book.

Here are the guidelines: