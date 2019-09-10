Here are 10 Robert Jordan quotes for writers and about writing from the author of the Wheel of Time series, books in the Conan the Barbarian series, and more. In these quotes, Jordan covers books, fools, reading, and more.

Robert Jordan is the pen name of James Oliver Rigney Jr., who used multiple pseudonyms and ghostwrote at least one thriller novel. He’s best known for his Wheel of Time series of epic fantasy novels, which have sold more than 80 million copies worldwide.

(Click here for tips on tracking world-building in a fantasy series.)

He wrote 7 novels in the Conan the Barbarian series that were published between 1982 and 1984 before beginning to write the first novel of his Wheel of Time series in 1984. The first novel in that series, The Eye of the World, was published in January 1990.

Here are 10 Robert Jordan quotes for writers and about writing.

10 Robert Jordan quotes for writers and about writing

“Surprising what you can dig out of books if you read long enough, isn’t it?”

“A man who trusts everyone is a fool and a man who trusts no one is a fool. We are all fools if we live long enough.”

“Duty is heavy as a mountain, death is light as a feather.”

*****

Write Better Novels!

Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take your writing to new heights with this Advanced Novel Writing workshop meant for novelists who are looking for book editing and specific feedback on their work. When you take this online workshop, you won’t have weekly reading assignments or lectures. Instead, you’ll get to focus solely on completing your novel.

While it is possible to write a novel in a month, in this workshop you’ll spend 15 weeks writing yours—all the while gaining valuable feedback and getting the encouragement you need in order to finish writing your novel. You’ll also learn specific tips for outlining and how not to write a novel. One thing is for certain though—by the end of this online workshop, you will have the tools and know-how to write a great novel.

Click to continue.

*****

“The oak fought the wind and was broken, the willow bent when it must and survived.”

“Better to have one woman on your side than ten men.”

“Run when you have to, fight when you must, rest when you can.”

“Reading is like breathing. If you take it away, first I become antsy, then violent.”

“What is too absurd to be believed is believed because it is too absurd to be a lie.”

“You read too much and understand too little.”

“I do not like odd things until I can understand them.”