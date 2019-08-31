Here are 14 Roald Dahl quotes for writers and about writing from the author of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, and The Witches. In these quotes, Dahl covers books, magic, nonsense, and more.

Roald Dahl was a fighter pilot for the Royal Air Force during the Second World War, who then went on to write screenplays, short stories, and children’s novels. A few of his popular works include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, and The Witches. Personally, my favorite novel by Dahl is Fantastic Mr Fox.

(Click here to read when truth is stranger than children’s fiction that includes a story about Dahl.)

In addition to his service as a fighter pilot and spinner of tales for children, Dahl wrote a few screenplays, including the James Bond classic You Only Live Twice and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Here are 14 Roald Dahl quotes for writers and about writing.

“A little magic can take you a long way.”

“If you are going to get anywhere in life you have to read a lot of books.”

“So please, oh please, we beg, we pray, go throw your TV set away, and in its place you can install, a lovely bookshelf on the wall.”

“Don’t gobblefunk around with words.”

“If a person has ugly thoughts, it begins to show on the face.”

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what you look like as long as somebody loves you.”

“Somewhere inside all of us is the power to change the world.”

“Having power is not nearly as important as what you choose to do with it.”

“A little nonsense now and then, is relished by the wisest of men.”

“A person is a fool to become a writer. His only compensation is absolute freedom. He has no master except his own soul, and that, I am sure, is why he does it.”

“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.”

“Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”

“Never do anything by halves if you want to get away with it. Be outrageous. Go the whole hog.”

“I understand what you’re saying, and your comments are valuable, but I’m gonna ignore your advice.”