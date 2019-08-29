Here are 12 Mary Shelley quotes for writers and about writing from the author of Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus, Valperga, and The Last Man. In these quotes, Shelley covers power, invention, evil, and more.

Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley was the daughter of two philosophers (William Godwin and Mary Wollstonecraft) who married a poet and philosopher (Percy Byssche Shelley). As such, it should come as no surprise that her writing dealt with big ideas and ideals, as it does in her classic novel Frankenstein: or, The Modern Prometheus.

(Click here for tips on blending the real and unreal in horror fiction.)

Mary Shelley famously started developing the Frankenstein story while spending a summer with Percy Byssche Shelley, Lord Byron, John William Polidori, and Claire Clairmont near Geneva, Switzerland. Her love of writing started in childhood and was fostered by her father.

Here are 12 Mary Shelley quotes for writers and about writing.

12 Mary Shelley quotes for writers and about writing

“The beginning is always today.”

“Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.”

“If I cannot inspire love, I will cause fear!”

*****

Write Better Novels!

Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take your writing to new heights with this Advanced Novel Writing workshop meant for novelists who are looking for book editing and specific feedback on their work. When you take this online workshop, you won’t have weekly reading assignments or lectures. Instead, you’ll get to focus solely on completing your novel.

While it is possible to write a novel in a month, in this workshop you’ll spend 15 weeks writing yours—all the while gaining valuable feedback and getting the encouragement you need in order to finish writing your novel. You’ll also learn specific tips for outlining and how not to write a novel. One thing is for certain though—by the end of this online workshop, you will have the tools and know-how to write a great novel.

Click to continue.

*****

“Invention, it must be humbly admitted, does not consist in creating out of the void but out of chaos.”

(Click here for things you might not know about Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.)

“The name of Italy has magic in its very syllables.”

“I am not a person of opinions because I feel the counter arguments too strongly.”

“My education was neglected, yet I was passionately fond of reading.”

“No man chooses evil because it is evil; he only mistakes it for happiness, the good he seeks.”

“All men hate the wretched.”

“Live, and be happy, and make others so.”

“I do not wish women to have power over men; but over themselves.”

“I think that I can maintain myself, and there is something inspiriting in the idea.'”