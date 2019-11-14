Janet Evanovich Quotes for Writers About Writing

For the release of her newest Stephanie Plum book, Twisted Twenty-Six, here are 8 Janet Evanovich quotes for writers and about writing from her February 2007 WD interview.

Bestselling author Janet Evanovich has been interviewed more than once in the pages of Writer’s Digest. In February 2007, she spoke about the benefits of writing a book series, why she co-authors books, and her respect for readers. For the release of her newest Stephanie Plum book, Twisted Twenty-Six, here are 8 Janet Evanovich quotes from that interview for writers and about writing.

With a series, you have time; you can keep a little mystery; you can feed it out a little at a time to your readers. The series is fun. It’s a totally different animal than doing one book, because you don’t feel like you really need to give so much to your reader in that one book. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

The reality is, it’s hard moving up the ranks of publishing. … There are lots of good writers out there who can’t get attention. One of the ways they can get there now is to throw in with a front-list author and get your name out there. So I co-write books that are essentially in the Evanovich brand. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

I don’t have pages of description. I spend days trying to say in two sentences what I could say in two paragraphs. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

Barnes & Noble | Books A Million | IndieBound | Amazon

[We use affiliate links.]

It’s the critic’s job to look for the innovative, shocking things. But not everyone wants her reading experience to be that. Sometimes we need the familiar. We want it to be entertaining and learn something new. But basically we want to visit with an old friend, and I try to provide that experience. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

I work all the time. It’s taken me years and years. I’ve scratched and clawed my way up, and I still don’t feel comfortable; every day I wake up and worry about disappointing my readers. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

If I were really well adjusted, I wouldn’t need this, but because I’m so maladjusted it’s not enough for just my family to love me—I need everybody to love me. I think it’s true of every comedian. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

I do love the process, though. It’s why I get up in the morning. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

Attitude goes a long way. You have to love and respect your readers. If you respect your readers and treat them like intelligent people, then everyone is going to make money and be happy. As soon as you’re thinking you’re doing that reader a favor, it doesn’t work. –Janet Evanovich, Writer’s Digest, February 2007

Ready to send out your query? Get a critique!

Are you done writing and revising your manuscript or nonfiction book proposal? Then you’re ready to write a query letter. In order to ensure you make the best impression on literary agents and acquisitions editors, we recommend getting a 2nd Draft Query Letter Critique.

Whether you are an experienced writer looking to improve the elements within your query letter or a new writer looking for pointers on how to write a query letter, our 2nd Draft Query Letter Critique Service provides the advice and feedback you need to improve your query.

Click to continue.