In this post, learn how to write a young adult novel from beginning to end, including 4 approaches for the first chapter of your novel, how to write for teens without sounding like an adult writing for teens, tips on writing pitch perfect YA characters, how to write a young adult crossover novel, and more.

On a basic level, young adult (or YA) novels are aimed at readers aged 13 to 18. But as many people already know, adults read YA novels too. The 90,000-word “sweet spot” for adult novels is generally shortened to a 75,000-word (or shorter) “sweet spot.” Plus, YA novels tend to be first-person narratives.

(Click here to learn the key differences between middle grade and young adult novels.)

Starting Your Young Adult Novel

While a great opening will not guarantee a successful novel, a bad opening will usually guarantee a failed novel. That’s because writers have a limited amount of time to hook their audience before they abandon a story and move on to something better. Fair or not, this reality places a great deal of emphasis on a compelling beginning.

As such, here are a few posts related to starting your novel:

4 Approaches for the First Chapter of Your Novel, by Jeff Gerke. In this article, Gerke shares the four primary approaches for beginning a successful novel: The prologue beginning, the hero action beginning, the in medias res beginning, and the frame device. Of course, there are other approaches, but these are the most common that tend to work time and time again.

5 Great Tips for Starting a Novel Right, by Jessica Strawser. In this post, Strawser shares five great tips for starting your novel from bestselling novelists, including James Scott Bell, Karen Dionne, and Lee Child. For instance, Bell advises novelists create a “doorway of no return” for their protagonist in the first 1/5 of the book.

Famous First Lines of Novels and 7 Tips for Getting Started, by Zachary Petit and Jacob M. Appel. The first half of this post shares excellent opening lines from novels to use as inspiration and reference for your own. Then, the second half shares seven strategies for starting your novel on a sentence level.

If you need to start at an even earlier step in the process, check out Cheryl Pon’s 5 Ways to Start Writing Your Novel Today, which is focused on the sometimes stifling step of just getting started.

Are you new to writing fiction for young adults? Do you want to learn how to write a young adult book and break into the market? Let Writing the Young Adult Novel be your guide. When you take this workshop, you’ll get step-by-step instruction on writing for young adults and learn how to sell your novel.

You’ll learn everything you need to know for writing young adult fiction, including what readers look for, the importance of plot, theme, and setting, how to craft entertaining dialogue, and much more. Plus, gain insight into the submission process and what it takes to succeed in publishing. You’ll come away from this eight-week workshop with the skills and know-how to craft a successful young fiction novel.

Click to continue.

How to Write Your Young Adult Novel

Once you’ve worked through those first pages, most novelists find there’s a lot more to the process of novel writing than an excellent opening scene and compelling protagonist. For young adult, this is just as true as any other genre (or age level), because there’s a chance your characters are dealing with shifting perspectives on the world in which they live, the tug and pull of freedom and responsibility, and other big shifts in emotional and relational experiences.

Here are a few posts to help you through that process:

How to Finish Your Young Adult Novel (and Beyond)

Since I included the “The Dos and Don’ts of Novel Endings” above, you may have guessed that by finishing your young adult novel, I’m thinking more in the sense of finishing the writing process, which includes typing “The End” (even if not literally) and revising the manuscript.

Improve Your Novel With a 2nd Draft Critique!

Ensure your manuscript skips the slush pile and lands on the desk of an acquisitions editor or literary agent and — get a 2nd Draft critique! When you send in at least 50 consecutive pages of your manuscript for review, you’ll get an overall evaluation on your manuscript’s strengths and weaknesses.

Writing fiction? You’ll receive comments on your plot, characterization, dialogue, and setting. You’ll also get feedback on your proposed target market and audience. Plus, a professional critique editor will point out (but not correct for you) any consistent issues within your manuscript pertaining to grammar, mechanics, spelling, or style.

Click to continue.

Here are a few posts on finishing and beyond: