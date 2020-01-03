In this post, learn how to write a mystery novel from beginning to end, including developing a fascinating premise, ways villains justify crimes, writing a mystery series, and more.

Whether you want to write about a missing jewel or murdered uncle, there are a number of practical strategies for starting your novel, constructing your plot, and landing a satisfying finish. In this post, learn how to write a mystery novel using some of the best advice on WritersDigest.com.

(How to find a literary agent for your writing.)

Starting Your Mystery Novel

While a great opening will not guarantee a successful novel, a bad opening will usually guarantee a failed novel. That’s because writers have a limited amount of time to hook their audience before they abandon a story and move on to something better. Fair or not, this reality places a great deal of emphasis on a compelling beginning.

(The differences between a crime novel, mystery novel, and thriller novel.)

As such, here are a few posts related to starting your novel:

Develop a Fascinating Premise for Your Mystery Novel, by Hallie Ephron. Ephron starts off by sharing an epiphany she had for an award-winning novel that was turned into a Lifetime movie before diving into how writers can turn their ideas (including real-life and market-driven ideas) into premises.

4 Approaches for the First Chapter of Your Novel, by Jeff Gerke. In this article, Gerke shares the four primary approaches for beginning a successful novel: The prologue beginning, the hero action beginning, the in medias res beginning, and the frame device. Of course, there are other approaches, but these are the most common that tend to work time and time again.

5 Great Tips for Starting a Novel Right, by Jessica Strawser. In this post, Strawser shares five great tips for starting your novel from bestselling novelists, including James Scott Bell, Karen Dionne, and Lee Child. For instance, Bell advises novelists create a “doorway of no return” for their protagonist in the first 1/5 of the book.

Famous First Lines of Novels and 7 Tips for Getting Started, by Zachary Petit and Jacob M. Appel. The first half of this post shares excellent opening lines from novels to use as inspiration and reference for your own. Then, the second half shares seven strategies for starting your novel on a sentence level.

If you need to start at an even earlier step in the process, check out Cheryl Pon’s 5 Ways to Start Writing Your Novel Today, which is focused on the sometimes stifling step of just getting started.

Do you love reading a good mystery? Have you always wanted to write one? During the Essentials of Mystery Writing workshop, you’ll have the choice of creating a brand new mystery story from scratch or working with a story you already have in progress. Spend six weeks on your craft while receiving feedback from a published mystery author!

Click to continue.

How to Write Your Mystery Novel

Once you’ve worked through those first pages, most novelists find there’s a lot more to the process of novel writing than an excellent opening scene and compelling protagonist. For mystery, this is just as true as any other genre, because there’s a chance you’re dealing with a mysterious murder or disappearance, along with introducing new characters, suspects, and suspicions.

Here are a few posts to help you through that process:

How to Finish Your Mystery Novel (and Beyond)

Since I included the “The Dos and Don’ts of Novel Endings” above, you may have guessed that by finishing your mystery novel, I’m thinking more in the sense of finishing the writing process, which includes typing “The End” (even if not literally) and revising the manuscript. Plus, there’s the whole possibility of turning your one mystery novel into a series of novels.

Improve Your Novel With a 2nd Draft Critique!

Ensure your manuscript skips the slush pile and lands on the desk of an acquisitions editor or literary agent and — get a 2nd Draft critique! When you send in at least 50 consecutive pages of your manuscript for review, you’ll get an overall evaluation on your manuscript’s strengths and weaknesses.

Writing fiction? You’ll receive comments on your plot, characterization, dialogue, and setting. You’ll also get feedback on your proposed target market and audience. Plus, a professional critique editor will point out (but not correct for you) any consistent issues within your manuscript pertaining to grammar, mechanics, spelling, or style.

Click to continue.

Here are a few posts on finishing and beyond: