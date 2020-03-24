Get Free Access to Our Tutorial Sites for a Month

Get free access to the Writer’s Digest and Script Mag tutorial sites for a month with these special codes. Use it for yourself and share with friends.

Recently, our team created coupon codes for one free month of access to our Writer’s Digest Tutorials and Screenwriting Tutorials sites. If you cancel within the first month, it’s a totally free experience to access the content. However, we hope you fall in love with and stick around beyond that.

So, what do you get with each?

Writer’s Digest Tutorials

The Writer’s Digest Tutorials site is packed with more than 350 tutorials on the craft and business of writing. A few example tutorials include:

The First 10 Pages: How to Get (and Keep!) an Editor’s Attention

How to Differentiate Characters

Essential Tips on How to Write a Novel in 30 Days

Plotting a Thriller

How to Succeed as a Freelance Writer

Making It Real: Breathing Life Into Fiction

Using the Real in Your Science Fiction and Fantasy

How to Plan and Structure the Dreaded Synopsis

And that’s only the tip of the iceberg! There are so many tutorials on so many topics for writers presented by authors, agents, and other publishing professionals.

To get your one-month access, go to https://tutorials.writersdigest.com/, click the Subscribe Now! button, and enter the coupon code WDTUTORIAL25 at checkout.

Screenwriting Tutorials

The Screenwriting Tutorials site is loaded with more than 200 tutorials specifically geared toward the needs of screenwriters. A few example tutorials include:

Podcasting 101: Creating Your First Podcast

The Art of Writing the Twist Ending

The Set Piece: Writing the Scene That Will Sell Your Script

How to Create a Fabulous TV Script

Beginning Feature Film Writing: Creating Your 1-Pager

How to Write the Modern Ghost Story

And that’s just for starters! If you want to get started in screenwriting or take your craft (and business) to the next level, this is the perfect opportunity to binge-watch a lot of great tutorials.

To get your one-month access, go to https://tutorials.screenwritersuniversity.com/, click the Subscribe Now! button, and enter the coupon code SWTUTORIAL25 at checkout.

Note: For both sites, the code will apply to your first month only and will be auto-renewed afterward unless canceled. So load up now before deciding if you want to stick around later.