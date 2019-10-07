Here are 10 Edgar Allan Poe quotes for writers and about writing from the author of several short stories and poems, including “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” and “The Raven.” In these quotes, Poe covers poetry, dreams, madness, and more.

Edgar Allan Poe is one of the most famous and infamous writers in American history. He was the author of short stories like “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Fall of the House of Usher,” as well as poems like “Annabel Lee” and “The Raven.” Poe is also credited with inventing the detective fiction genre and contributing to the growth of science fiction.

(Learn how to write a science fiction novel here.)

While Poe definitely held his own as a writer, many know him even more for the (short) life he lived as well as his mysterious death at the age of 40. His life included being orphaned as a young child, clashing with his adopted (though never formally adopted) parents as a young adult, and marrying his 13-year-old cousin in his mid-20s. Throw in an unexplained death in clothes that were not his own, and no wonder his personal story rivals his literary inventions.

Here are 10 Edgar Allan Poe quotes for writers and about writing.

10 Edgar Allan Poe quotes for writers and about writing

“Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.”

“All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.”

“I would define, in brief, the poetry of words as the rhythmical creation of Beauty.”

Write Better Novels!

Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take your writing to new heights with this Advanced Novel Writing workshop meant for novelists who are looking for book editing and specific feedback on their work. When you take this online workshop, you won’t have weekly reading assignments or lectures. Instead, you’ll get to focus solely on completing your novel.

While it is possible to write a novel in a month, in this workshop you’ll spend 15 weeks writing yours—all the while gaining valuable feedback and getting the encouragement you need in order to finish writing your novel. You’ll also learn specific tips for outlining and how not to write a novel. One thing is for certain though—by the end of this online workshop, you will have the tools and know-how to write a great novel.

Click to continue.

“Beauty of whatever kind, in its supreme development, invariably excites the sensitive soul to tears.”

“Even in the grave, all is not lost.”

“They who dream by day are cognizant of many things which escape those who dream only by night.”

“We loved with a love that was more than love.”

“Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see.”

“The boundaries which divide Life from Death are at best shadowy and vague.”

“Men have called me mad; but the question is not yet settled whether madness is or is not the loftiest intelligence.”