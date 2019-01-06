N.K. Jemisin to Present Opening Keynote at Writer’s Digest Conference 2019

I’m beyond delighted to make three exciting announcements about our 2019 Writer’s Digest Annual Conference.

WDC19 Open for Registration

Join us at our exciting annual conference! This inspiring event will give you the tools, resources and knowledge you need to improve your writing, get published, get an agent or self-publish your work, be more productive and manage your career. Gain invaluable tips to improve your craft, explore publishing options and learn how to establish a sustainable career—all while being inspired by successful authors and your fellow attendees.

Plus, don’t miss our annual Pitch Slam, which gives you the opportunity to pitch to literary agents face-to-face.

N.K. Jemisin to Present Opening Keynote at WDC19

We’re thrilled to announce that author N.K. Jemisin will present the opening keynote at the conference! As you may be aware, Jemisin is the first and only author to win three Hugos in a row for her Broken Earth trilogy, one of many speculative fiction stories and novels she has penned. This prolific career has also earned her a Nebula Award, two Locus Awards, and many other honors.You can explore her short fiction online (like this quick but impactful read from Popular Science) and in an anthology from Orbit Books.

In addition to writing, she has been a counseling psychologist and educator (specializing in career counseling and student development), a hiker and biker, and a political/feminist/anti-racist blogger. Although she no longer pens the New York Times Book Review science fiction column called “Otherworldly” (which she covered for 3 years), she still writes occasional long-form reviews for the NY Times.

WDC19 Now Accepting Proposals

In addition to this exciting news, we’re now accepting proposals for speakers and sessions for our 2019 Annual Conference. The conference will held at the the Hilton Midtown in New York City from August 23-25, 2019.

Diversity is important to us and we are looking to develop an inclusive program that represents all genres and publishing preferences, and invites participation from people of all races, ethnicities, genders, ages, abilities, religions and sexual orientation. All are encouraged to submit proposals, and please feel free to share this opportunity within your own networks to help expand our reach.

We cover travel costs and hotel stay during the conference for our presenters, as well as the opportunity to promote relevant books and services to attendees through a variety of channels, including an on-site bookstore.

Learn more at writersdigestconference.com.

