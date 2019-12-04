Here’s our official call for 101 best websites for writers nominations. Learn how to send in your recommendations below.

For more than 20 years, Writer’s Digest has assembled a “101 Best Websites for Writers” list. In fact, we’re starting to think about the 22nd annual list for 2020 and need your help. This is our official call for nominations and recommendations.

Last year, we had 9 categories:

Creativity Writing Advice Everything Agents General Resources Publishing/Marketing Resources Jobs/Markets Online Writing Communities Genre/Niche Just for Fun

If you know a website that fits one of these categories (or if a new category needs to be added), send your nominations to us at wdsubmissions@aimmedia.com with the subject line: 101 Best Websites Nomination.

Send us names of sites and links, obviously, but including a reason or two for your nomination will only help us understand what makes your favorite sites stand out from the competition. While we accept nominations year round, try to get your nominations in by December 31, 2019, to be considered for the 2020 list.

In the May/June 2019 Writer’s Digest, themed “The Web Issue,” we help writers make the most out of their time on the internet. From finding an agent, a writing community, to selling their self-published books online, and everything in-between, this issue’s articles include the 21st annual 101 best websites for writers list, fantastical truths and where to find them, how to harness Amazon to maximize book sales, and more.

Click to continue.