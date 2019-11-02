Here are 10 Brad Meltzer quotes for writers and about writing from the author of The Tenth Justice, Identity Crisis, and History Decoded: The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time. In these quotes, Meltzer covers character, plot, passion, and more.

Brad Meltzer is a bestselling author of fictional thrillers, nonfiction, children’s books, comic books, and more. A few of his titles include The Tenth Justice, Identity Crisis, The Escape Artist, I Am Albert Einstein, and History Decoded: The 10 Greatest Conspiracies of All Time (with Keith Ferrell). He also won an Eisner Award for his work on Justice League of America.

(Stan Lee’s guide to writing and selling comics.)

In addition to his activities as a writer, Meltzer is a TV show creator and has hosted a TV show. He was a co-creator of the WB’s Jack & Bobby and hosted the History Channel’s Brad Meltzer’s Decoded and H2’s Brad Meltzer’s Lost History.

Here are 10 Brad Meltzer quotes for writers and about writing.

10 Brad Meltzer quotes for writers and about writing

“Character is the best plot.”

“I believe in regular people and their ability to affect change on this planet.”

“I think the better use of research is talking to people where they develop a trust and tell you their greatest story.”

Write Better Novels!

Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take your writing to new heights with this Advanced Novel Writing workshop meant for novelists who are looking for book editing and specific feedback on their work. When you take this online workshop, you won’t have weekly reading assignments or lectures. Instead, you’ll get to focus solely on completing your novel.

While it is possible to write a novel in a month, in this workshop you’ll spend 15 weeks writing yours—all the while gaining valuable feedback and getting the encouragement you need in order to finish writing your novel. You’ll also learn specific tips for outlining and how not to write a novel. One thing is for certain though—by the end of this online workshop, you will have the tools and know-how to write a great novel.

Click to continue.

“I think these days, what I admire most in a writer is honesty.”

“If you want to find your answer as a writer, follow whatever you’re passionate about.”

“Jumping into different genres is what charges me up to do each one.”

“The best motivator is to remember what it’s like to have nothing at all.”

“The X factor on every page is, does the writer love what they’re writing about?”

“There’s no pyramid with literary fiction at the top and everything else at the bottom. It’s a flat line.”

“Whatever it is you do, my advice is simple: Don’t let anyone tell you no.”