Top Websites for Writers: 10 Sites with Literary Agent Advice & Resources

Each year we scour the web for our annual 101 Best Websites for Writers, a comprehensive collection of online resources for writers.

Year after year, we review dozens of reader nominations, revisit sites from past lists, consider staff favorites and search the far-flung corners of the web for new additions—aiming for a varied compilation that will prove an asset to any writer, of any genre, at any experience level.

This selection represents our 2018 picks for the top sources of literary agent advice, manuscript and query help, publishing tips and more. These resources will provide you with great tips, advice and the support from agents and publishing professionals, and direct you to agents who are seeking submissions.

1. ASSOCIATION OF AUTHORS’ REPRESENTATIVES, INC.

aaronline.org

Verify an agent’s reputability by searching this database of hundreds of literary and dramatic agents, all of which have met the AAR experience requirements, and adhere to bylaws and a Canon of Ethics.

2. BABBLES FROM SCOTT EAGAN

scotteagan.blogspot.com

Agent Scott Eagan of Greyhaus Literary Agency provides far more than just babbles on his blog. Gain a deeper understanding of agent and publisher processes, plus writing advice and thoughts on the industry from the perspective of an insider with more than 14 years in the business.

3. BOOKENDS LITERARY AGENCY BLOG

bookendsliterary.com

From tips on networking to query quandaries and more, this blog, written by agents at BookEnds, off ers advice galore on turning your book into a business. Make sure to check out the most recent edition of the BookEnds Publishing Dictionary (bit.ly/pubdictionary) for defi nitions of need-to-know industry terms.

4. HOLLOWAY LITERARY AGENCY BLOG

hollowayliteraryagency.com

Ensure your manuscript is query-ready with the inside scoop from an agent’s perspective. With expert advice alongside general tips on craft and productivity, info gleaned from Holloway Literary Agency will help you prepare for publication.

5. JANET REID, LITERARY AGENT

jetreidliterary.blogspot.com

Longtime literary agent Janet Reid (a.k.a. “The Query Shark”) of New Leaf Agency doles out candid advice to readers’ questions on pitching, querying and revising. Don’t miss her Query Letter Help section— which includes a query letter checklist, diagnostics and more—before sending out your book pitch.

6. MANUSCRIPT WISH LIST

manuscriptwishlist.com

This site is a must, whether you follow the #MSWL hashtag or not. Find a record of all #MSWL tweets, plus hundreds of agents and editors with detailed bios, query instructions, and searchable “What I’m Seeking” lists, along with a Manuscript Academy podcast (manuscriptacademy.com/ ourpodcast) for complementary audio advice.

7. PUB RANTS

nelsonagency.com/pub-rants

At Pub Rants, veteran agent Kristen Nelson of Nelson Literary Agency shares “polite rants about queries, writers and the publishing industry.” Th ese so-called rants, which date back more than 10 years, demystify the conventions of the publishing world.

8. QUERYMANAGER

querymanager.com

QueryManager provides agents with a hassle-free method of responding quickly to authors—so when your manuscript is out on submission, you don’t have to constantly refresh your inbox for the status of your query.

9. QUERYTRACKER

querytracker.net

QueryTracker is a must for researching literary agents and publishers— and for keeping careful records of who and when you’ve queried. You’ll be in good company: More than 2,400 authors have found their agents using QueryTracker.

10. RED SOFA LITERARY

redsofaliterary.com

A staple on our list, the blog at Red Sofa Literary, and Th e Red Sofa Chats, off er a glimpse into the lives of editors, agents and others, with posts covering the intersections of life and publishing, as well as traditional craft topics and query advice.

