Discover the 20 best Shakespeare quotes from Shakespearean sonnets and plays.

Picking the best 20 quotes from William Shakespeare is sort of like an impossible task. Not because it’s hard to find 20 notable quotes. Rather, there are so many incredible quotes available from Shakespeare’s plays and poems.

(10 best Shakespeare sonnets and poems.)

But I also know that when lists get too unwieldy, it’s increasingly difficult to read through the list. So I’ve gone through all the amazing Shakespearean quotes available and made the tough calls. This is my list of the 20 best quotes by the Bard.

If I’ve missed one of your favorites, please feel encouraged to share in the comments below.

20 Best Shakespeare Quotes

So without further ado, here’s my list in alphabetical order.

“A man can die but once.”

“All that glitters is not gold.”

“Beware the Ides of March.”

“Brevity is the soul of wit.”

“From this time forth I never will speak word.”

“Lord, what fools these mortals be!”

“My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun.”

“Nothing will come of nothing.”

“Now is the winter of our discontent.”

“Off with his head!”

“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?”

“So long as men can breathe or eyes can see, / So long lives this and this gives life to thee.”

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.”

“Some Cupid kills with arrows, some with traps.”

“The better part of valor is discretion.”

“The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”

“To be, or not to be: that is the question.”

“To thine own self be true.”

“We have seen better days.”

“What’s in a name? that which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.”