Announcing the Winners of the 88th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition

Congratulations to the winners of the 88th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition! For an interview with the Grand Prize winner, see the November/December 2019 issue of Writer’s Digest. See which WD competitions are currently accepting entries at writersdigest.com/competitions.

Grand Prize

Jerry Slaff, Lies (Stage Play,Television/Movie Script). Read the first act of Lies here.

Memoir/Personal Essay

“God’s Tablecloth” by Elene Catrakilis “Five Reasons to Wonder” by Arthur Doweyko “I Am W-O-M-A-N” by Laura Deitchler “It Can’t Be About Beautiful” by Toby Heathcotte “Harlem Genesis” by Clinton Etheridge “Pink Bats & Army Men” by Laurie Bryant “The Rules of the Porch” by Debbie Goldstein “D-Day and Life Lessons From My Barber” by Chad Pillai “Dandelion” by Vicki Noll “How to Love Two Husbands” by Anne Gudger

Honorable Mentions:

“A Daughter of ALS” by Cynthia Christian

“A More Perfect Union” by Jeannie Wurz

“A Nuclear Childhood” by Jill Warnick

“Alone in the Redwoods” by Samantha Lambert

“An American Dream” by Itzel Quintero Marmol Ramos

“Anchors Away” by Dara Zukoski

“Canoes and Roses” by Carly Hampton

“Cheers to You, Dad, on Father’s Day” by Elizabeth Yeserski

“Coming of Age” by Indu Kadambi

“Crippling Pain” by Wayne Christensen

“Dear Teaching, It’s Not Me, It’s You” by Emily Corak

“Dualist’s Performance Review” by Sarah Cords

“Everlasting Pain” by Karen Lawrence

“Fault Lines” by Joelle Babula

“Feast” by Emily Corak

“Fences” by Rodney Sessions

“Freedom From Hurry and Worry: Undoing the Catch-22 of Our Time” by Philip Kenney

“Grief, Unfolding” by Julie Dennis-Carroll

“Hope” by Joelle Babula

“I Am Reminded Daily” by Angela Hall

“Littoral Ingenue” by Russell Rebertus

“Love on Track – A Force Greater than Dementia” by Norah Machia

“My Brother Charlie” by Anne L. Hegnauer

“My brother’s death was the best thing to ever happen to me” by Jason Martuscello

“My So-Called Mom Life” by Chanese Jessica

“Sharing the Sinai” by Karen Kish

“Souvenirs” by Christopher Congdon

“Suicide Note–First Draft” by Martha Davis

“Superhuman” by Isis Grills

“The 9½ Commandments for Building A House With The Love of Your Life” by Nv Mann

“The Ballad of a Common Man: A (Very) Short Memoir” by Christopher O’Donnell

“The Next Great Trip” by Elaine Sears

“The Starks of this World” by Seraphine Hamilton

“They Draw Me In” by Donna Surgenor

“Tribute to the Furious II” by Norris Comer

“TWO-OH-ONE-NINE” by Judy David

“Unlikely Gifts” by Cynthia Jalynski

“Wesley” by Amy McGarry

“Who Are You?” by Rachel Carrera

“Writing the Dark” by Sherri Langdon

Judge: Richard Campbell is co-author of Writing Your Legacy: The Step-by-Step Guide to Crafting Your Life Story (Writer’s Digest Books). He sails with Windstar Cruises on their transatlantic crossings, where he offers Writing Your Life Story enrichment programs. He runs his own business, Guided Life Stories, near Toronto.

Inspirational/Spiritual

“Happiness Defined” by Stacey Buchs “Not Alone” by Amy Watson “No Expectations” by Angela Thomas-Davis “Before the Door Closed” by Paula Drake Redeemed” by C. Laprie Roberts “Loss of Control” by Jill Viles “Cracked Wide Open” by Donna Fado Ivery “Amy’s Mom” by Rachel Posadas “The Call, the Call of Duty, and the Call Home” by Lindsey G.P. Bell “The Last Train to Sangok-dong” by Ida Soon-ok Hart

Honorable Mentions:

“A Bird’s Eye View” by Judith Smith

“A Father’s Remorse” by Mary Vela

“A Moment in Time” by Carole Sellman

“A Wonderful Family Reunion” by Martha Weller

“Against All Obstacles…(A True Story of Survival)” by Yvonne Samuels

“Blind Faith” by Cynthia Gayden

“Blocked” by Kristal M. Johnson

“Crossing the Valley” by Tracy Dipietro

“Dear Dystrophy” by Holly Nittoli

“Does Purgatory Exist” by May Hill

“Eat the Peaches” by Christine Eberle

“Faithful Love” by Teresa Dietrich

“Finding God in the Welfare Office” by Carol Huber

“Five Life-Changing Words” by James Meyer

“For the Broken” by Lauren Duffy

“Fret Not” by Barbara Rice

“From Time to Timing” by Mariah Julio

“Giving Fear to God” by Linda Wheeler

“Good Morning GOD-Heaven Never Takes a Holiday” by A.L. Smith

“How Jesus has touched my life” by Shalini Jindal

“I Am” by Sandy Paluzzi

“I Could Have Been Jane” by Wendy Hawkins

“Imagine That!” by Cameron Dryden

“Impossible Miracle” by Ann Kormos

“Introspect” by Andrea Hull

“La Loba” by Elizabeth Gould

“Life changers. Heart changers.” by Tiffany Chariter

“Marshmallows and Bootstraps” by Teresa Weaver

“No Safety Nets Allowed” by Angela Hall

“Parenting and The Golden Rule – A Mother’s Perspective” by Terri Porcuna

“Promise” by Stephanie Randle

“Resurrected” by Heidi Hoffman

“Tears, Tantrums and Trust” by Gayle Cox

“The Checkout Girl” by Robert Wicken

“The Heart of Man: Finding Jesus in the Prison” by Suzanne Rhodes

“The Rules of the Porch” by Debbie Goldstein

“The Summer My Life Changed” by Barbara Harper

“The Victorian hand mirror” by Tiffany Chartier

“Time” by Sallie M. Phillips

“Two Circles” by Douglas Atkins

Judge: Tamela Hancock Murray is a literary agent with The Steve Laube Agency (SteveLaube.com). Her experience as an award-winning, bestselling author helps her understand writing in today’s market. Tamela and her husband live in Virginia and are the parents of two lovely daughters. Find her on Facebook and Twitter @Tamela_Murray.

Children’s/Young Adult Fiction

“Supernova” by Jennifer Sneed “Tree Roots: A Nigerian Wedding” by Sarah Crowell, Sarah Martyn Crowel, and Lillian Ihenetu “The Truth About Pirates” by Deborah Izzi “Monster” by Rebecca Vesperman “Mason’s Great Trick” by Mindy Weiss “It Was the Music” by Elisa Zied “Father Forgive” by Bethany Godwin “Between the Scenes” by Sophie Jackson “Blood Raven” by Becky Franklyn “Girl on Strike” by Emily Unland

Honorable Mentions:

“A Christmas Promise” by Bruce Benson

“A Starry Night on Kirby Street” by Norma Lewis

“Ahmed and the Water Pots” by Arloa Ten Kley

“Crack the Egg” by Marjorie Nanian

“Devil’s Horn” by Emma Fox

“Fairy Light” by Rachel Greco

“Forever & Ever & For the Rest of Our Lives Together” by Benjamin Moore

“Glue Versus Tape” by Christine Van Zandt

“Jotunheim” by Keri Ann Beazell

“King Cake” by Nicole Wells

“Little Magenta Nightgown” by Katherine Blohm

“Magic Marigold” by Stephanie Erickson

“Making Waves” by Dara Henry

“Montana’s Memory Day” by Sue Lawrence

“My Brother Philip” by Cindy Harper

“Never Forget Us (Hecaterra)” by Itzel Quintero Marmol Ramos

“Noises in the Night” by Lucy Dutton

“Not All Forever Things Are Bad” by Laura Adams

“Oh No…It’s Maximo!” by Dawn Patitucci

“Peter the Little Bear” by Ms. Mercedes Arroyo

“Pokies” by Carla Lundgren

“Porter Picks a Partner” by Wendy Barton

“Rascal Takes the Cake” by Dara Henry

“River Crossing” by Lana Krumwiede

“Samuel’s Gift” by Dwana Guntrum

“Sarah Smiles” by Nico Cunningham

“Secrets of the Swamp” by Bru Benson

“Segundis Cat” by Janet Hayward Burnham

“Set in Stones” by M.S. Hoff

“Sheep Strike the Peppercorn” by JoAnna Rowe

“Star Mountain” by Stephanie Ohanesian

“Summer” by Jennifer Hollingshead

“The Best Snowball Fight EVER” by Darcee Freier

“The Fox-Girl and Her Brother” by Caroline O

“The Hidden Witness” by Mellissa Meeks

“The Price of Curiosity” by Christine DeVincentis

“The Story Of Citronella” by Bru Benson

“The Truth of Monsters” by Susan Kusterle

“What I Didn’t Know I Knew” by Michelle Henry

“Zip It Up!” by Cathy Jeannotte

Judge: Shelley Diaz previously worked at School Library Journal for nearly eight years, where she was most recently the YA editor and reviews manager. Prior, she worked for Penguin Young Readers and Scholastic Book Clubs as an editorial assistant. She has written for The New York Times and moderated several panels on diversity, censorship, and Spanish-language materials.

Genre Short Story

“Feliz Navidead” by Bonnie Hearn Hill “Daddy Longlegs” by Les Hernandez “Cold Cabin” by John Salvage “The Lounge” by Chad Lester “The Anachronistic Heart” by Joe Frye “Happy Wife, Happy Life” by Caleb Posten “Extrication” by Wes Blalock “Princess” by Michele Freeman “A Rat Tale” by Julia Quay “The Bay-Facing Window” by Cory Claus

Honorable Mentions:

“A Deal With the Devil” by Carolyn Preston “A Dragon’s Treasure” by Caitlyn Schmitt “A Perfect Imperfection” by Raymond Cech “A Permanent Vacation” by Charles Harmon “A Second Chance” by Rayah Leigh “Bird Legs” by Maura Beth Brennan “Broken Glass” by Anthony T. Lagler “Celtic Magic” by A.M. Rezelman “Cemetery Visitor” by Bill Burton “Change Your Mind” by Melissa Butler “Crow Baby” by Susan Bennett Lobo “Decroix Sonata Nocturne” by Jacques Denalt “Forget Me Not” by Laura Adams “His Hunt” by Aubrey Lidden “Honey for Hades” by M.E. Resnick “Infected” by Eric Reece “La Vie en Rose” by Barbara Diggs “Lay-Away Plan” by Jerry Rosenstein “Litter Bad” by Jan Molinari “Loose Ends” by Dave Cuzzolina “Luisa, Bandolero and the Sea” by Timothy Ambrose “Marty” by Linda Steele “Matter of Pride” by Ashley Brand “Mystery in Black and White” by Gail Pendleton “No Exceptions” by Esther Rogers “Now She is a Rose” by Marita Thomas “Pinot Noir” by Sarah Hammond “Second Chances” by Patricia Fox “Semper Fi” by Eric Beversluis “Starstruck” by Lisa Bailey “The Funland Gift Shop” by Michael Murray “The Note” by Gary Ponzo “The Passing Of Eleanor Rosen” by Aaron Berg “The Queen of the South Side” by Nathan Pettigrew “The Quick and the Dead” by Christine Powers “The Rise of Seven” by Melissa Muhlenkamp “The Sozzled Flapper (A Lilia Loverly Mystery)” by Abigail Leigh Reed “The Spy Two Point Oh” Michael King “Three Minutes” by Tessa Shaffer



Judge: Jeffrey Marks is an award-winning short story writer, mostly in the mystery genre. He is also the publisher of Crippen & Landru Publishers, which specializes in single-author mystery short story collections.

Mainstream/Literary Short Story

“Imago” by Lucas Kater “The Sound Artist” by Thomas Cook “The Dispatcher” by Judith Janeway “The Packing List” by Matthew Mitchell “The Night Marchers” by Yvonne Nelson Perry “Sunday” by Charlie Salkever “Silver Limbs” by Lauren Bartel “The New Normal” by Alexander Jones “Moth” by Christine LeBel “Fire’s Comin’!” by Carolyn Dickinson

Honorable Mentions:

“Can Never Go Back” by Raquel Levitt

“Maria” by Patricia Striar Rohner

“And There Was No Sky…” by Devin Loving

“Atriolet” by Byron Navarro

“BIAS” by Frances Posner

“Barbara” by Kathleen Ward

“Canto at Soliloquy’s Peak” by James-Elliot Irons

“Cattle on the pavement hi ho and so on” by Barbara Fryer

“Civis Romanus Sum” by Mayra David

“Clave” by Amina Gautier

“Click on the Wolf” by Samuel Cronin

“Codified:Other” by Kimberly Much

“Crossing the Bridge” by Kim Rogers

“Drifters & Psyches” by Mark Taylor

“Failure to Thrive” by Alexander Jones

“For the Love of Family” by Jeffrey Brodsky

“FRANK” by Graham Kash

“Golden Gate” by Christina Kirsch

“In the blue room” by Crispin Anderlini

“Jenkins’ Ear” by Anshuman Andrew Tantia

“Just Dooley” by Barbara Tylla

“Last Things” by Lisa Glasgow

“No Angel” by Thomas McLean

“One Night in Amsterdam” by Lynn Joffe

“PRIME MERIDIAN” by G.K. Graves

“Rocket Man” by Sarah Nettesheim

“Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer (Over) Critiqued” by Steven Yates

“She Didn’t Speak” by Melissa Stiveson

“Teeth” by Jeanne Pfeffer

“The Diary of One Who Waits” by Dawn Rasmussen

“The Forest and Her Uncertainties” by Gordon Hawkins

“The Gardener’s Song” by Lisa Comella

“The Glen Incident (Deemed Unfit for Publication)” by Jeffrey Li

“The Idiot and the Food Man” by Olaf Kroneman

“The King of Transference” by Katherine Carlson

“The Monstrous Form” by Nichelle Taylor

“Three Monkeys” by Graham Kash

“Twin Mickey” by Patrick Breeden

“What Happens Next” by Olivia Malone

“Wheaton House” by William E. Mueller

Judge: Maxx D. McKinley, M.A. is a Cincinnati-based writer, musician, and avid reader of all things fiction. He runs a local writers collective and is currently working on his second novel as well as the experimental comic book READ!

Rhyming Poetry

“Spring” by Irene Rieger “Woodstock Alarm Clock” by Harvey Schwartz “Collied Carpets” by Stephen Colley “Eleven September Shoes” by Nelson Blish “Hallows Eve” by Mel Konner “Ararat” by Armen Davoudian “In Defense of Hell” by Armen Davoudian “Sister Death” by Carla Chervin “Passing” by Leland James “Falcon/Handler” by Elizabeth Cain

Honorable Mentions:

A New Song by Mary Kistel

a sonnet over dinner by Michael Miller

Baldwin Beach by Mel Konner

Dawn Moonset – Sunset Crater by Mel Konner

Decent/Descent by Nick Sweet

Electrical Engineer by Victoria Mary Fach

First Time by Nelson Blisch

From a tubercular ward/1917 by Leo Rivers

Grand Canyon Dawn by Mel Konner

Holding Up the Sky by Lessie Auletti

Kxai-kxai Dawn by Mel Konner

Land of the Lost by Richard A. Herman

Last Respects by Frederick Shultz

Loose Change by Mel Konner

Maun Sanctuary II by Mel Konner

May Into June by Lucia Haase

Maysa Gabriel by Fay Guinn

Memorium by Lauren de Vore

Never Ever Walk The Leadoff Batter by A.A. Rubin

No Snow by Rose P. Evelyn-Hall

Out of Balance by Philip Yff

Pantoum by Priscilla E. Pratt

Prometheus Unwanted by Patrick Walker

Sisters by Carla Chervin

Sixty Four Crayons by Anna Amatuzio

Sonnet for Dogwood by Bill Hinthorn

Sonnet For The Lake by Bilal Moon

Soundview Dawn – December by Mel Konner

The End of the Poem by David LeBlanc

The Seagull by Sid Court

The Times I Cried by Nelson Blish

To My Sisters by Lessie Auletti

Tryst by Holly Woodward

Unwritten by Susan L. Lipson

Vermont Mom by Mel Konner

Villanelle: To a Young Boy at the Funhouse by Patrick Walker

What Can I Say? by Martha Lanser

When They Finally Wake in April by Jill Melchoir

words by Michael Miller

Judge: Nancy Susanna Breen has judged state and national poetry contests as well as competitions for Pennwriters and Writer’s Digest. Her new chapbook, Burying the Alleluia, was just published by Finishing Line Press as part of their New Women’s Voices series. She lives in Loveland, Ohio.

Non-Rhyming Poetry

“The Landscape of My Son’s Abandoned Bedroom” by Suellen Wedmore “Pressure Changes at Snow Lines” by R.J. Keeler “Starch” by Tamara Drazic “Silver Swan” by Arien Alana Reed “Childhood Heliograph” by Carlie Hoffman “Vacuum Packed” by Miles Knecht “The Charm” by Toni Gilbert “Airport Poem” by Douglas Crago “Oblivious” by Jessika O’Sullivan “Visions for the Plaza Hotel, 2024” by Joshua Tyson

Honorable Mentions:

“#32” by Jack Robertson

“A Schedule of Wanting to be Touched” by Rose Cobb

“Above Guayaquil” Pay Anthony

“Adultery” by J.M. Fletcher

“Alive” by Amy Marbach

“Analysis” by Carol A. Calhoun

“And Now!” by Brian Timmerman

“Another Taxi Cab” by John S. Gilbertson

“Being Gay Before It’s OK” by Carol A. Calhoun

“Burn” by Jennifer Wilson

“Chameleon” by Tonya Emil Harvey

“Deadweight” by Rebecca Buller

“Dirty Old Man” by Caitlin Johnson

“Displaced, circa 1961” by Karen Schulte

“Encountering RBG in an Elevator at Sloan Kettering” by Harvey Soss

“How to miss a friend” by Janet Karman

“If Shirts Could Talk” by Judith Marks-White

“Inhale, exhale” by Melissa Angell

“My Cello” by Kathleen Shaw

“New Hampshire Granite” by Jacqueline Sawyer

“Odyssea” by Caitlin Johnson

“On the Importance of Knowing When to Make an Entrance” by Lauren deVore

“Painting” by Nancy Shea

“Plagiarizing the Full Moon Chapter of Victor Pelevin’s Omon Ra” by Lisa Nance

“Possibilities” by Nelson Blish

“Prima” by Christina Williams

“Ridding Up” by Carol A. Calhoun

“Rush” by Isabel Robinson

“Santa Claus” by Michael Abkin

“Seed” by Mel Elberger

“Sleeping Beauty” by Pamela Salmon

“Sonnenizio on a Line from ee cummings” by Suellen Wedmore

“Sounds of Silence” by Fay Guinn

“South of Mom” by Toni Gilbert

“The Stranger” by Mike Le Bonne

“This Old Dead-End Road” by Toni Gilbert

“UNBURIED (seventy years on)” by Elizabeth Cain

“Undressed” by Jakob Wood

“Vespers” by Mel Broderick Eaton

Judge: John Drury is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Sea Level Rising (Able Muse Press, 2015), as well as Creating Poetry and The Poetry Dictionary (Writer’s Digest Books). He teaches at the University of Cincinnati.

Script (Stage Play or TV/Movie)

After Jerry by Ron Radice The Tragedy of Yorick (A Comedy) by Patrick Cannon The Fighting Unicorns by Will Zech Cult Fan by Gina Ronhovde Confessions of a Zombie Girl in a Human World by Karma Christine Salvato Say What? by Stuart Forrest The Lost Mission by John Fraim Revolutionary Spy by James Foye The Death of Captain Hero by Amy Crider The Copeland Kids by Cecilia Copeland

Honorable Mentions:

Mrs. McKee takes on the gang by Patricia J. Drake

7 Minutes by John King

A Far-Fetched Fairy Tale by Sue Tilberry

After Blueshift by Patti Wittenberg

Atlantic by Renee Lo Iacono

Bastards in Hell by Michael James

Beyond Our Reach by Michael J. French

Buying In by David Allyn

Charlie Horse by Zack Frizzell

Commune1 by David Allyn

Consent by Frank Avella

Deathe Steppe by Judy Bruce

Dogs by Tom Messener

Edith: President of the United States by Timothy Andrew McIntosh

Five Women by Richie Abanes

Games of Cartomancy by Kai Dao

Ghost of the Mind’s Eye by Mark Mockett

Inversion by Aditya Putcha

Jack & Gil by Colin MacLeod

Love and War Without End by Martin Blinder

Love or Money by Cynthia Webb

Loverly by Mala Burt

Mayday by Karen Harrington

Santa Clarita Diet by Karma Christine Salvato

Searching for Four Leaf Clovers by Kennebrew Surant

Terra Firma by Pablo de Palma

The Bubble by Justin Lewis

The Camp Follower by Rebecca Gackler

The Charcot mPhenomenon by George Lee

The Hound, The Hare, and The Hallway by Andy Dispensa

The Hound, The Hare, and The Hallway by Patricia Zell

The Lost Virginity Tour by Cricket Daniel

The Middle—The Fancy Party by Julia Antuerpem

The Outskirts of Paradise by Montgomery Burt

The Punch Bowl Bumpoff by Zan Hall

The Red Assassin by Alan Smith

The Sentinel Rises by Thomas Mason Jr.

The Watcher Within by William Appel

Vulture Meat by Tom Lavagnino

Whatever Happened to Julia Christie by Murray Mednick

Judge: Lisa Gomez is a screenwriter and novelist residing in Los Angeles. With her twin sister, she has written a Sherlock Holmes novella, placed twice in the semifinals of the Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, and written and performed music in London, San Francisco, Orlando, Fla., and LA. She has done professional script coverage and judging for Writer’s Digest, The Robb Company, The Writers Store, and BlueCat Screenplay Competition.

Print or Online Article

“Amazon Prime Review: Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born (2018)” by Hunter Goddard “Miracle Workers: Patrons of the Hearts Giving the Gift of Life” by Karen Rieley “Lea Thompson: Defying the Odd With Her Spectacular Career” by Sheryl Aronson “Women Share Tales At ‘Stories Around the Table’” Holly Rizzuto Palker “An Ordinary Man” by Mildred Dennis “Possessing Peace” by Felicia Ferguson “Four Singers Represent Three in ‘Leading Ladies Liberated’” by Greg Waxberg “Louisiana Downs On the Fast Track” by Elizabeth Deal “Buyer Beware: The Case Against Getting an MFA in Acting” by Amy Clites “Red, Red Wine, You Make Us Feel So Fine: It’s Beaujolais Nouveau Time Again!” by Kathy Bradshaw

Honorable Mentions:

“What’s Wrong With That Boy?” 6 ways to talk to your kids about disabilities by Katy Epline

25 Great Things about Tennis by Paul Fein

A Holly Jolly Tricentennial: 300 Years (or Almost) of Christmas in New Orleans by Kathy Bradshaw

A Kidney For Sue by Mary Jo Hazard

A NOVEL OF GRACE AND INGENUITY AMAZES WITH WORDS by John Leasure

A Tale of Two Funerals by Nancy Bennett

An Immigrant’s Tale by Richard Muti

Antioxidants in cancer: A little knowledge is a dangerous thing by Dr Geethanjali Bhas

Are Regional Theatre Actors Third Rate? by Amy Clites

Blessings of a Mother: Eej Khad, the Mother Rock of Mongolia by Angela Waldron

Booker T. Washington’s Compromise by Christine Norvell

Creating Digital Content By PodCast by John McGuirk

Donald Trump, Thank You? by Teresa Burns Gunther

Don’t Call Me Lucky: On female physicians’ experiences of gender bias from patients by Jennifer Lycette

Evacuating with 3-Year-Old Twins and a Geriatric Dog by Kristen Maree Cleary

For the Love of Moki by Pamela Sneddon

GOLDEN TIMES report on Seeing and Hearing with New Eyes by Dretha Phillips

Having an Epiphany: 300 Years of January 6 by Kathy Bradshaw

How Should Female Athletes Be Portrayed? by Paul Fein

If Looks Could Kill: The Power of the Evil Eye by Angela Waldron

In the Age of Greatness by Elaine Howley

Incredible Journey: Polar Bears Now Going Where They Never Went Before by Cheryl Katz

Is There Still an American Dream? by Elizabeth Bergstone

Jacqueline Kennedy: Tragedy, Triumph, and the Making of Camelota by James Dickman

Judge Holden, Cormac McCarthy’s Inscrutable Villain from Blood Meridian by Michael Walker

JUST HOW IMPORTANT IS YOUR BOOK’S FIRST PAGE by Leslie Wibberley

Long Lines with Little Ones by Lisa Chow

Modern TV Technology by Barbara Cunningham

Opportunity Knocking by Diane Earhart

Our Soon-to-Be National Crisis by Vivek Nair

Photographer David Leventi takes Readers Center Stage in OPERA by Greg Waxberg

Pop Culture: The Champagne-Drinker’s Guide to New Year’s Eve by Kathy Bradshaw

Sister Swimmers by Elaine Howley

The Dilemma of Race by Alan McGowan

Two Worlds, One Patient by Suzanne Rhodes

Who Am I? Unveiling Our Genealogical Past by Cynthia Reynolds

Why I Love Horse Racing and the Racehorse Swaps by Allison Wilcox

Why Not Kung Pao by Lisa Chow

You Are What You Eat by Joseph Halstead

Judge: J.D. Myall is a self-proclaimed literary lunatic, who is crazy about reading and thinks writing is like breathing. Myall earned her B.S. in criminal justice from West Chester University and has worked as a counselor for crime victims, addicts, and the mentally ill. Myall is a contributor to WD, Ms. magazine, and HuffPost. For more information, visit JDMyallBooks.com.