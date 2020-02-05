Announcing the Winners of the 27th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards

Congratulations to all the winners of the 27th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards! Read an interview with the the Grand Prize-winning picture book author Katherine S. Ulshafer in the March 2020 issue.

The Winners

Grand Prize

I Love You by Katherine S. Ulshater. Illustrated by Sarah Frushour Emms. ($20.66) Christian Faith Publishing.

Early Readers/Children’s Picture Books

First Place

Dash’s Week by Nicole MacDonald. Illustrated by Claudia Varjotie. ($17.99) Manhattan Dog Press. Nicole-MacDonald.com

Honorable Mentions

Super Beagle by Kim Edge Ambler and Rell Ambler. ($13.95) Peirce Street Press.

My Magnificent Hair by Natalee Antoinette Johnson. ($10) Passion4dreams

Genre Fiction

First Place

The Chateau by Tiffany Reisz. 8th Circle Press. ($14.99 paperback; $30 hardcover) TiffanyReisz.com.

Honorable Mentions

Knuckle Down: A Cage Life Novel by Miles Watson. ($10.99)

Innocent, Until Proven Black by Tyrone R. Gibbs Jr. ($20) TyroneGibbs.com

The Memory Box by Eva Lesko Natiello. Fine Line Publishing. ($15.95) EvaNatiello.com.

Chain Reactions by Lynn Ames. Phoenix Rising Press. ($15.95) LynnAmes.com.

The Matrimonial Advertisement by Mimi Matthews. ($16.99) MimiMatthews.com

Gazelle in the Shadows by Michelle Peach. ($18) MichellePeach.com.

Secrets Never Told by Raegan Teller. Pondhawk Press. ($14.99) RaeganTeller.com.

The Other Side of Him by Alice Rene. California Country Press.

Saving Nary by Carol DeMent. ($14.99) CarolDeMent.com.

War and Money, Book 1 by Sofia Diana Gabel. S.D. Books. ($12.99) SofiaDianaGabel.com.

Inspirational

First Place

My First Last Year by Roger Leslie. Paradise Publishing. ($19.95 paperback; $24.95 hardcover) RogerLeslie.com.

Honorable Mentions

7 1/2 Habits To Help You Become More Humorous, Healtheir & Happier by David Jacobson. Humor Horizons Publishing. ($10.95) HumorHorizons.com.

Organizing Her Life: How My Journey Can Help You Declutter Your Spaces and Your Life by Laura Souders. ($12.02) HealthierSpaces.com.

Reflections: Prayers for Living in Words and Pictures by Sally Oppenheimer and Jane Adriance. Xulon Press. ($15.49)

Life Stories

First Place

Second Chance: A Mother’s Quest for a Natural Birth After a Cesarean by Thais Nye Derich. She Writes Press. ($16.95). ThaisDerich.com.

Honorable Mentions

Legacies from the Living Room: A Love-Grief Equation by Debra Parker Oliver. Outskirts Press. ($15.95).

I Hate You Jimmy by Eddie Doyle. Prince Street Publishing. ($12.95) IHateJimmy.com.

Cancer and Fishnet Stockings by Maryann Grau. ($16.95) MaryannGrau.com.

Even if you don’t: A Love Story by Bryan C. Taylor. ($16.99) BryanCTaylor.com.

Permission to Fly by Layng Martine Jr. FieldPoint Press. ($16.95 paperback; $27.99 hardcover) LayngMartineJr.com

My Life in Yankee Stadium by Stewart J. Zully. ($14.99)

Mainstream/Literary Fiction

First Place

Across the Inlet by Gail Summers. ($12).

Honorable Mentions

Matka by Sarah Hanley. Edward Wayne Publishing. ($14.99) SarahHanleybooks.com.

Trusting All I Want by Timothy C. Sansone. Women’s Success Novels, LLC. ($13.75 paperback; $25 hardcover) TimothyCSansone.com

Gum Moon by Jeffrey L. Staley. ($18.95).

The New Normal by K.N. Crighton. Bordeaux Street Books. ($17.99) KNCrightonwriter.com.

The Writer’s Story by Cory J. Schulman. BestSeller Publications. ($13.95) BestSellerPublications.com

The Mountain Goat by Jim Trainor. ($14.95) JimTrainorAuthor.com

Circus Girl by Elizabeth Carter Wellington. Archway Publishing. ($15.99 paperback; $33.95 hardcover)

Something Wicked by Joe Coon.

Middle-Grade/Young Adult Books

First Place

The Green Soldier by J. Edward Gore. ($9.99)

Honorable Mentions

Susanna’s Midnight Ride: The Girl Who Won the Revolutionary War by Libby Carty McNamee. Sagebrush Publishing. ($14.99) LibbyMcNamee.com

The Afternoon King by Rebecca Creos. ($13.99)

A Place of Shadows by David Lafferty. BookBaby. ($18.99) DavidMLafferty.com.

Nonfiction/Reference

First Place

JFK: The Last Speech by Neil Bicknell, Roger Mills, and Jan Worth-Nelson (editors). Mascot Books. ($27.95) JFKTheLastSpeech.org

Honorable Mentions

Kem Weber: Mid-Century Furniture Design for the Disney Studios by David A. Bossert. The Old Mill Press. ($35) DavidBossert.com

Left Brains for the Right Stuff: Computers, Space, and History by Hugh Blair-Smith. SDP Publishing. ($20.95)

A Companion for the Hospice Journey by Larry Patten. And Yet Publishing. ($10.99) LarryPatten.com.

Poetry

First Place

Homestead by Daniel Dietrich. Authreo Media. Daniel-Dietrich.com

Honorable Mention

Older, Wiser, Shorter by Jane Seskin. ($15) JaneSeskin.com