Announcing the Winners of the 15th Annual Popular Fiction Awards

Congratulations to the winners of the 15th Annual Writer’s Digest Popular Fiction Awards! To get the best in genre fiction, be sure to read the grand prize winner and first place winners in each category.

Grand Prize

“A Life Measured in Moons” by Alexandra Hill

Young Adult

First Place

“Life After Dusk” by Douglas Jern

Honorable Mentions

“Truth Will Out” by Lisa Jenkins

“The Sixteen-Year-Old Night Owl” by Savannah Bobo

Horror

First Place

“Tree Gifts” by Benjamin Barbour

Honorable Mentions

“One Pound a Day” by Erin Chavis

“The Lujana Tile” by Roland Royster

Mystery/Crime

First Place

“A Cowgirl Farewell” by Mary Lou Condike

Honorable Mentions

“Slipher’s Rail” by Sherry Rankin

“Clay Goddess” by Uma Rajasingam

Romance

First Place

“Just a Little Push” by Leslie Wibberley

Honorable Mentions

“The Pillowcase” by Carol Thornton

“Paradise” by Fiona Kroll

Sci-Fi/Fantasy

First Place

“The Inhibitor Check” by Christopher Wyer

Honorable Mentions

“Brushing the Dust” by Rebekah Heaney

“By the Stars, We are Found” by Matthew Ford

Thriller/Suspense

First Place

“Jin’s Baby” by Edgar Mahaffey

Honorable Mentions

“You Shouldn’t Have Knocked” by Andrew Mescher

“The Colonial” by Kyle Segall