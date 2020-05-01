Announcing the Winners of the 15th Annual Popular Fiction Awards

Congratulations to the winners of the 15th Annual Writer’s Digest Popular Fiction Awards! To get the best in genre fiction, be sure to read the grand prize winner and first place winners in each category.
Grand Prize
“A Life Measured in Moons” by Alexandra Hill
Young Adult
First Place
“Life After Dusk” by Douglas Jern
Honorable Mentions
“Truth Will Out” by Lisa Jenkins
“The Sixteen-Year-Old Night Owl” by Savannah Bobo
Horror
First Place
“Tree Gifts” by Benjamin Barbour
Honorable Mentions
“One Pound a Day” by Erin Chavis
“The Lujana Tile” by Roland Royster
Mystery/Crime
First Place
“A Cowgirl Farewell” by Mary Lou Condike
Honorable Mentions
“Slipher’s Rail” by Sherry Rankin
“Clay Goddess” by Uma Rajasingam
Romance
First Place
“Just a Little Push” by Leslie Wibberley
Honorable Mentions
“The Pillowcase” by Carol Thornton
“Paradise” by Fiona Kroll
Sci-Fi/Fantasy
First Place
“The Inhibitor Check” by Christopher Wyer
Honorable Mentions
“Brushing the Dust” by Rebekah Heaney
“By the Stars, We are Found” by Matthew Ford
Thriller/Suspense
First Place
“Jin’s Baby” by Edgar Mahaffey
Honorable Mentions
“You Shouldn’t Have Knocked” by Andrew Mescher
“The Colonial” by Kyle Segall