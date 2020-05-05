Announcing the 7th Annual Self-Published E-Book Awards Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the 6th Annual Self-Published E-Book Awards!
Grand Prize
Steel Hand, Cold Heart by Rachel Menard (rachelmenard.com)
Fantasy
First Place
Willow of Ashes by Ellie Raine (ellieraine.com)
Honorable Mentions
Fog & Mist: The Canens Chronicles, Book 1 by Kelsie Engen (kelsieengen.com/publications)
The Devil’s Own: Murphy’s Law, Book One by K.A. Fox (imkafox.com)
Science Fiction
First Place
In the Slip by F.D. Lee (fdlee.co.uk)
Honorable Mentions
Falcon’s Call by Mike Waller (mikewallerauthor.com/falconscall)
Andre’s Reboot: Striving to Save Humanity by Steve Coleman (andretherobot.com)
Romance
First Place
Moti on the Water by Leylah Attar (leylahattar.com)
Honorable Mentions
Fire Trucks, Garter Belts, & My Perfect Ex by Heather Novak (heathernovak.net)
Love, Chocolate, and a Dog Named Al Capone by Wende Dikec
Contemporary Fiction
First Place
The Chocolate Shop by J.J Spring (jjspringbooks.com)
Honorable Mentions
The Trial of Connor Padget by Carl Roberts
The Devil’s Fortune by Amy Schisler (amyschislerauthor.com)
Young Adult
First Place
Finn’s Clock by Dean Whitlock (deanwhitlock.com)
Honorable Mentions
Ember Burning: Trinity Forest Book 1 by Jennifer Alsever (trinityforestseries.com)
F’lorna of Rodesh by Alisa Hope Wagner (alisahopewagner.com)
Memoir
First Place
Don’t Come Back by Adam Fletcher (adam-fletcher.co.uk)
Honorable Mentions
Private Lucky by Melissa Guzzetta (privatelucky.com)
Don’t Mind Me, I’m Just Having a Bad Life: A Memoir by Lewis Kempfer (lewiskempfer.com)
Mystery/Thriller
First Place
The Loggerhead Murders by Georgia Ann Mullen (georgiamullen.com)
Honorable Mentions
CELTIC KNOT: A Clara Swift Tale by Ann Shortell (annshortell.com)
The Green Ribbon Murder by Sharon Cowen
Ship Bottom Blues by Daniel J. Waters (bandagemanpress.com)
Nonfiction
First Place
Dark Nights of the Soul: Reflections on Faith and the Depressed Brain by David Anderson (davidandersontheauthor.com)
Honorable Mentions
Retail: The Second-Oldest Profession, 7 Timeless Principles to WIN in Retail Today by Flora Delaney (floradelaney.com)
Re-learning the ABC With Mamma by Cynthia Rodrigues (cynthology.blogspot.com/2019/03/re-learning-abc-with-mamma-now.html)
The Mystery Shopper Training Program by Bethany Mooradian (workathomefaq.com)