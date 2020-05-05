Announcing the 7th Annual Self-Published E-Book Awards Winners

Congratulations to the winners of the 6th Annual Self-Published E-Book Awards!



Grand Prize

Steel Hand, Cold Heart by Rachel Menard (rachelmenard.com)

Fantasy

First Place

Willow of Ashes by Ellie Raine (ellieraine.com)

Honorable Mentions

Fog & Mist: The Canens Chronicles, Book 1 by Kelsie Engen (kelsieengen.com/publications)

The Devil’s Own: Murphy’s Law, Book One by K.A. Fox (imkafox.com)

Science Fiction

First Place

In the Slip by F.D. Lee (fdlee.co.uk)

Honorable Mentions

Falcon’s Call by Mike Waller (mikewallerauthor.com/falconscall)

Andre’s Reboot: Striving to Save Humanity by Steve Coleman (andretherobot.com)

Romance

First Place

Moti on the Water by Leylah Attar (leylahattar.com)

Honorable Mentions

Fire Trucks, Garter Belts, & My Perfect Ex by Heather Novak (heathernovak.net)

Love, Chocolate, and a Dog Named Al Capone by Wende Dikec

Contemporary Fiction

First Place

The Chocolate Shop by J.J Spring (jjspringbooks.com)

Honorable Mentions

The Trial of Connor Padget by Carl Roberts

The Devil’s Fortune by Amy Schisler (amyschislerauthor.com)

Young Adult

First Place

Finn’s Clock by Dean Whitlock (deanwhitlock.com)

Honorable Mentions

Ember Burning: Trinity Forest Book 1 by Jennifer Alsever (trinityforestseries.com)

F’lorna of Rodesh by Alisa Hope Wagner (alisahopewagner.com)

Memoir

First Place

Don’t Come Back by Adam Fletcher (adam-fletcher.co.uk)

Honorable Mentions

Private Lucky by Melissa Guzzetta (privatelucky.com)

Don’t Mind Me, I’m Just Having a Bad Life: A Memoir by Lewis Kempfer (lewiskempfer.com)

Mystery/Thriller

First Place

The Loggerhead Murders by Georgia Ann Mullen (georgiamullen.com)

Honorable Mentions

CELTIC KNOT: A Clara Swift Tale by Ann Shortell (annshortell.com)

The Green Ribbon Murder by Sharon Cowen

Ship Bottom Blues by Daniel J. Waters (bandagemanpress.com)

Nonfiction

First Place

Dark Nights of the Soul: Reflections on Faith and the Depressed Brain by David Anderson (davidandersontheauthor.com)

Honorable Mentions

Retail: The Second-Oldest Profession, 7 Timeless Principles to WIN in Retail Today by Flora Delaney (floradelaney.com)

Re-learning the ABC With Mamma by Cynthia Rodrigues (cynthology.blogspot.com/2019/03/re-learning-abc-with-mamma-now.html)

The Mystery Shopper Training Program by Bethany Mooradian (workathomefaq.com)