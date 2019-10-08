Announcing New Writer’s Digest Column: From Our Readers (Comment for a Chance at Publication)

This post announces the new Writer’s Digest column, From Our Readers. Each issue will feature a question and our favorite reader responses. Look below for the first “From Our Readers” question.

Autumn is that special season when the nights lengthen, leaves fall from trees, and editors plan for the next publishing year. Or, at least, that’s how it goes around Writer’s Digest, which will be celebrating 100 years of publication in 2020!

One of our exciting new things is a column called “From Our Readers” that will share a question we pose with our favorite reader responses.

Our first question is the following: What are your 2020 writing goals?

It’s never too early to start thinking about your goals, whether it’s to finish that first novel or publish your tenth memoir, which would be a lot of memoirs. Once you have a goal or three, share them with us in the comments below for a chance to be featured in the January/February 2020 issue of Writer’s Digest.

Here are the guidelines: