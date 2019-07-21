Here are 11 Aldous Huxley quotes for writers and about writing from the author of Brave New World, Point Counterpoint, and The Doors of Perception. In these quotes, Huxley covers the role of books, aspects of genius, and more.

He authored nearly 50 books, including Point Counterpoint and The Doors of Perception, but Aldous Huxley is best known for his dystopian novel Brave New World. Thirty years after the publication of Brave New World, Huxley’s final novel Island acted as a utopian counterpoint to his earlier dystopian novel.

He grew up in England but spent his later life living in Los Angeles. His influence can be found in music and film. For instance, The Beatles’ “Dr. Robert” song is said to be based off a character of the same name from Island, and The Doors took their band name from Huxley’s The Doors of Perception, itself a reference to a William Blake quote. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky dedicated his last orchestral composition, Variations, to Huxley.

As such a prolific author, Huxley has quite a catalog of memorable quotes. Here are 11 Aldous Huxley quotes for writers and about writing.

“The most valuable of all education is the ability to make yourself do the thing you have to do, when it has to be done, whether you like it or not.”

“A bad book is as much of a labor to write as a good one, it comes as sincerely from the author’s soul.”

“It’s with bad sentiments that one makes good novels.”

“The proper study of mankind is books.”

“Writers write to influence their readers, their preachers, their auditors, but always, at bottom, to be more themselves.”

“We are all geniuses up to the age of ten.”

“The secret of genius is to carry the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm.”

“Every man’s memory is his private literature.”

“An unexciting truth may be eclipsed by a thrilling lie.”

“We participate in a tragedy; at a comedy we only look.”

“Technological progress has merely provided us with more efficient means for going backwards.”