8 Rainbow Rowell Quotes for Writers and About Writing

Get inspired to write with these eight Rainbow Rowell quotes for writers about writing.

Rainbow Rowell’s newest book in her Simon Snow series, Wayward Son, was recently released and to celebrate, we’re sharing some of our favorite Rainbow Rowell quotes for writers about writing. Many of these come from her May/June 2016 Writer’s Digest interview with then-editor Tyler Moss. You can read the outtakes of that interview here.

It seems to me like a very realistic way to tell stories—to talk about the relationships of the people involved. – Rainbow Rowell, WD May/June 2016

Follow your own rules. Readers want to believe—we want to suspend our disbelief. If you love fantasy, you don’t walk into a fantasy book cynical and critical. You really just accept it. The author has to screw it up for you. – Rainbow Rowell, WD May/June 2016

When I started pitching agents, that was incredibly difficult for me. Everyone wants something different, or has a different opinion about what sells or what works. I found it so confusing. So I did it very slowly… – Rainbow Rowell, WD May/June 2016

It’s like you’re turning on the tap—you’re writing and all this stuff is coming out. You’re not actively seeking or digging, but you’ve turned on the tap, so lots of things are moving inside of you. You’ve introduced movement into your brain and your heart. – Rainbow Rowell, WD May/June 2016

Sometimes writing is running downhill, your fingers jerking behind you on the keyboard the way your legs do when they can’t quite keep up with gravity. – Rainbow Rowell



When you’re writing a love story, you want it to be really rare and magical and special. – Rainbow Rowell, WD May/June 2016

I think relationships are probably more important than world-building. I mean, I buy into some really silly worlds. – Rainbow Rowell, WD May/June 2016

My perspective in writing my own books is that I’m writing about the real world. The world I live in is not all white. … Race is a part of our lives, and diversity is just a part of our lives. So it feels like a very realistic way to write, to me. I’d feel so ashamed of myself if my books were less diverse than my life. – Rainbow Rowell, WD May/June 2016

