Here are 8 James Patterson quotes for writers and about writing from the author of Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider, and Miracle on the 17th Green. In these quotes, Patterson shares his thoughts on dreams, originality, free books, and more.

James Patterson is an award-winning and bestselling author of more than 100 books, including Kiss the Girls, Along Came a Spider, and Miracle on the 17th Green. He’s consistently one of the highest paid authors in the world and was the first person ever to sell one million e-books.

Patterson has been awarded an Edgar Award, BCA Mystery Guild’s Thriller of the Year, and a Literarian Award from the National Book Foundation. While super successful, Patterson has been criticized at times for his approach of co-authoring many of his books, which includes a novel with former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

“A lot of times, if you’re a fiction writer, you just make shit up.”

“I know and empathize with a lot of things that people go through.”

“I never give anyone writing advice.”

“I was poor and middle class, and then I was poor and middle class again. And now I’m rich. And on balance, I prefer being rich.”

“I write in a very simple way. I don’t have to. I know the rules—I could write more complex sentences if I wanted to. But I choose not to, and I think it’s a valid approach.”

“I’ve always been big on, ‘Have a dream and a backup dream.'”

“Originality is a big thing.”

“People think free books are great, but it’s a problem when publishers want to give away writing.”