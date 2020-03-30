Here are 8 Andy Weir quotes for writers and about writing from the author of The Martian and Artemis. In these quotes, Weir shares his thoughts on good stories, science fiction, social lives, and more. Originally from January 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest.



Andy Weir is an award-winning and bestselling author of science fiction, including The Martian and Artemis. With a computer programming day job, Weir’s novels are known for their emphasis on hard science paired with the fiction.

(What should writers blog about?)

In fact, Weir originally self-published The Martian serially on his blog. However, demand for the story prompted him to make a Kindle version that became a bestseller and brought interest from agents, publishers, and even producers.

Here are 8 Andy Weir quotes for writers and about writing that cover good stories, science fiction, social lives, and more. Originally from January 2018 issue of Writer’s Digest.

8 Andy Weir quotes for writers and about writing

“I get happiness out of just sitting in front of my computer and dinking around, researching stuff.”

“I think if you have a good story, people will be into it regardless of its overall genre.”

“It takes a lot of time and effort to get good enough at writing to make books that are fun to read, and you just need to accept that.”

Write Better Novels!

Push yourself beyond your comfort zone and take your writing to new heights with this Advanced Novel Writing workshop meant for novelists who are looking for book editing and specific feedback on their work. When you take this online workshop, you won’t have weekly reading assignments or lectures. Instead, you’ll get to focus solely on completing your novel.

While it is possible to write a novel in a month, in this workshop you’ll spend 15 weeks writing yours—all the while gaining valuable feedback and getting the encouragement you need in order to finish writing your novel. You’ll also learn specific tips for outlining and how not to write a novel. One thing is for certain though—by the end of this online workshop, you will have the tools and know-how to write a great novel.

Click to continue.

“Nobody lives anywhere without a reason.”

(9 practical tricks for writing your first novel.)

“One thing that seems to have all but disappeared from science fiction is aspirational views of the future—looking at the future as if it’s something cool and awesome.”

“The humor is just my narration style. That’s how I roll, that’s all I’ve got.'”

“There’s this feeling in the world that artistic ability is just a gift and there’s nothing else to it. I think it’s a skill set. It’s no different from math. It’s a thing you need to learn how to do—you need to practice it, you need to get better at it.”

(The secret of the original idea.)

“What really helped a lot was having no social life whatsoever.”