7 Michael Connelly Quotes About Writing for Writers

Michael Connelly’s newest Harry Bosch book, The Night Fire, releases this week. To celebrate, here are 7 Michael Connelly quotes from his two previous WD interviews in December 2005 and October 2017.

So even now I don’t think, I can’t write today; I’ve got writer’s block. At newspapers, the idea of having writer’s block would be considered a joke. – Michael Connelly, WD December 2005

The most important thing is character. Nothing is more fascinating than human nature and how people react. –Michael Connelly, WD December 2005

Writing comes down to momentum. It’s like surfing—getting up on the board and staying up as long as you can. – Michael Connelly, WD December 2005

When I start a draft, I write every day so the story never leaves my head. And it can leave your head if you take even a weekend off. – Michael Connelly, WD December 2005

Read Michael Connelly’s no. 1 tip for writing a fiction series here.

Write every day to keep a story spinning in your head. – Michael Connelly, WD December 2005

I began to realize that if one publisher didn’t like what I wrote, another one would, and that allowed me a kind of freedom I’d not felt up to that point. –Michael Connelly, WD October 2017

I’d have to win readers over from the very first page. –Michael Connelly, WD October 2017

Barnes & Noble | Books a Million | Amazon

[We use affiliate links.]

In WD University’s 12 Weeks to a First Draft, you will tackle the steps to writing a book, learn effective writing techniques along the way, and of course, begin writing your first draft. Register today!